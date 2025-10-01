Shaping the Future of Ranching: MSGA Opens Registration for 141st Annual Convention

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

HELENA, Mont. (October 1, 2025) – The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) is excited to announce that registration is now open for its 141st Annual Convention & Trade Show , scheduled for December 10–12, 2025, in Billings, Montana. This year’s will bring together cattle ranchers, agriculture industry leaders, and partners from across the state for three days of policy, education, and networking.

“Our Annual Convention is where ranchers come together to shape the policies that guide MSGA, connect with industry leaders, and celebrate the future of Montana ranching,” said Lesley Robinson, MSGA President. “We’re excited to welcome members and guests back to Billings for another outstanding event.”

The 2025 Annual Convention & Trade Show will feature an impressive lineup of general sessions. Attendees will hear from Janette Barnard of Prime Future during the Opening General Session, followed by Ray Starling, author of Farmers vs. Foodies, at the Northern Ag Network and Best of Beef Lunch. The Beef Breakfast will highlight presentations from Tory Johnson of Marsh McLennan and Gary Heilig Jr. of Crop West Insurance. Greg Hanes, CEO of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, will headline General Session II along with a presentation from National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), and Brian Bledsoe will provide a weather outlook during the President’s Lunch.

Beyond the sessions, the event will offer numerous networking and social opportunities, including the Kick-Off Social, a Trade Show Dinner, and the Young Stockgrowers meeting. The event will conclude with the Grand Finale Banquet and an After Party featuring live entertainment and dancing.

MSGA members will also gather for critical committee meetings that set grassroots policy for the association. Educational opportunities will continue through Stockgrowers Colleges, which will provide timely sessions addressing practical issues and innovations in the ag industry.

In addition, the Trade Show will showcase 75 booths filled with ag industry professionals, equipment, products, and merchandise, offering attendees a chance to explore the latest advancements and resources available to ranching operations.

With opportunities to engage in policy, education, and networking, MSGA’s Annual Convention & Trade Show is the premier event for Montana’s ranching community. Early bird registration is available from October 1 through December 5, 2025. Onsite registration will also be open at both host hotels during Annual Convention, December 10–12.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.mtbeef.org

–Montana Stockgrowers Association