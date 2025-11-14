Sheehy Hosts Common Ground Summit on American Ag

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

U.S. SENATE – Senator Sheehy hosted a Common Ground Summit alongside the Livestock Marketing Association to discuss issues facing American agriculture, recent news on America’s beef industry, and how to ensure protecting American producers is at the forefront of our ag policy.

After the event, Senator Sheehy released the following statement:

“Lowering input costs for ranchers and prioritizing profitability for American producers are key priorities. Montana ranchers have made clear they will oppose any plan to flood the American market with foreign beef.

“For too long, foreign-owned meat packers have controlled our food supply. We must break that monopoly, offer American alternatives to increase our national food security, and advocate for a path forward that ensures American ranchers and cattle are placed at the center of our livestock policy framework.

“Empowering hardworking ranchers who feed America and lowering prices for American families at the grocery store are not mutually exclusive; both can be accomplished by lowering input costs and providing a reliable, pro-growth environment for producers so ranchers can grow their operation, capture more of the value they create, and feed the nation with affordable, healthy, high-quality beef.

“Food security is national security. We all talk about AI, data centers, and processing chips – let’s talk about feeding our nation. That has been America’s superpower for generations, and I’m grateful to President Trump and his team for fighting to protect it and keep American ag strong.”

–Senator Sheehy