Sheep Industry Internship Opportunities

The Lamb Checkoff believes that education and understanding all sectors of the sheep industry is of the utmost importance for young producers and industry professionals. We believe having passionate, hard-working, and progressive individuals across all facets is important for growth in the US Sheep Industry to provide the highest quality American Lamb.

Do you know a young, aspiring producer enrolled in a college or university interested in learning more on how another sector of the sheep industry works or looking for a job in the sheep industry post-grad? We are happy to help spread the word of three companies that are offering paid internships this summer or fall.

Harper Feeders Daily Operations Internship

Harper Feeders is offering an internship this fall. Harper Feeders is a sheep and cattle feedlot located in Eaton, Colorado. Harper Feeders is a family-owned business started in 1977 with a small sheep lot that has expanded over the years. In 2006 a small cattle lot was added to diversify the operation. The fall season is the busiest time of year for the sheep industry in terms of the feeding sector. Over ninety percent of their inventory is brought in between September and October. This will be a fulltime commitment but can be flexible with online classes. Individuals will be asked to help with daily operations at the feedlot including livestock handling of sheep and cattle, vaccinating, sorting, movements, feed and water management, and pen maintenance. Assigned tasks will vary depending on the day. The Harper's are seeking reliable, self-motivated individuals with good communication skills.

This internship offers hourly pay and housing potential. For more details or to apply send your resume and cover letter to harperfeeders@gmail.com with the subject line "Harper Feeders Internship Application."

Mountain States Rosen Lamb Processor Internship

Mountain States Rosen is one of the two largest lamb plants in the nation. A co-op owned company that is dedicated to providing quality American Lamb. They have members stretching across the US, from California to Ohio and from Montana to Texas. This will give students the chance to learn how production processes across the country differ and the effects they have in the end. They are excited at the prospect of bringing in new and young talent to develop with the company and have several openings this summer for Internships in the following areas:

Harvest/Fabrication

Quality Assurance

Marketing

Analytic Meat Science

Procurement

Each of our Interns will be assigned a specific project that will be due the last week of their internship. They will then have the opportunity to present their findings to a board of Mountain States Management. Please send your resume and cover letter to Frances Potter for consideration at Francis.Potter@rosenlamb.com.

Superior Farms Lamb Processor Internship

Superior Farms is an employee-owned company and one of the leading suppliers of American Lamb. Superior Farms offers paid internships to students enrolled in a college or university. This summer they have filled their 12 internship positions. However, they do have openings throughout the year in their Dixon, Denver, and Sacramento locations. Interns with Superior Farms have the opportunity to get hands-on experience in the areas of Sales & Marketing, Information Technology, Livestock, Customer Service, Accounting, Robotics, Quality Assurance, Human Resources and Meat Science. College credits are available when requirements are met.

If you are interested in an internship with Superior Farms, please reach out to Shaylynn Beam at shaylynn.beam@superiorfarms.com.

–American Lamb Board