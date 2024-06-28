Sheep producers invited to apply to SDSU Extension Elevate Ewe cohort program

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is inviting beginning sheep producers to apply to the 2024-2025 Elevate Ewe program.

Elevate Ewe is a year-long cohort program for up to 20 people that combines workshops, webinars, hands-on training, industry tours, networking and mentoring opportunities to educate sheep producers.

It is designed for producers with 10 years or fewer of experience who want to develop or improve their full or part-time sheep operation. If not already involved in sheep production, applicants must show a strong desire to manage a sheep operation in the future.

“Participation in Elevate Ewe is a great opportunity to increase knowledge of all aspects of the sheep industry and improve skills needed to be successful shepherds,” said Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist.

The cohort will meet from September 2024 through August 2025. Applications are due by Aug. 30, 2024. For full program details and to apply, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “elevate”.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Couples and members of the same operation are welcome to apply together. If accepted, registration is $200 per person or $300 per couple. Participants will also be expected to cover travel and hotel costs for in-person workshops.

Throughout the year, participants will have the opportunity to work with sheep, meet experts, and develop a personalized business management plan. Classroom training will be paired with interactive elements, like tours of successful sheep operations and animal, wool, and meat product markets, to expose participants to multiple facets of the industry.

They will also receive one-on-one consultations and site visits to their own operations. Thanks to its mix of educational and hands-on opportunities, Whaley said the course can help producers from all operations, large and small.

“I’ve seen this program give new producers the opportunity to network, not only with other beginning producers but experienced producers as well, and to gain knowledge from successful individuals,” Whaley said.

South Dakota ranks sixth nationally in sheep and wool production. Whaley said sheep are a good fit for the growing number of small-acreage operations, since they require less land and feed than larger livestock.

For more information, contact Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist, at 605-374-4177 or Jaelyn.Whaley@sdstate.edu . -South Dakota State University