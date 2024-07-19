Sheep starter flocks available for North Dakota youth

For the 16th year, North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association are offering North Dakota youth an opportunity to become involved in the sheep industry and build their own flock.

Youth chosen for the Starter Flock Discounted Loan Program will receive an interest-free loan to purchase 10 yearling Rambouillet ewes from the association. The association will buy the ewes from NDSU’s Hettinger Research Extension Center.

“It is tremendous to see young people get involved in the North Dakota sheep industry,” says Dave Pearson, Hettinger Research Extension Center shepherd. “These Wyoming-bred ewes are a great opportunity to learn with less initial input costs and no interest.”

Youth receiving the ewes will be assigned a mentor, who will be available to answer questions and help them with recordkeeping and setting management goals. The youth also have the option of arranging for a mentor on their own.

“Sheep production offers youth an opportunity to grow a business, learn record keeping and manage finances,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU and University of Minnesota Extension sheep specialist. “We have more than 140 young producers that have learned about sheep in North Dakota with this program. A young sheep enthusiast can get a start by receiving 10 ewes with limited risk through a great loan program.”

The youth must pay back 70% of the value of the ewes. The first payment is due by Nov. 1 of the second year the youth have the ewes. The youth have two more years to pay off the balance of the loan.

To be eligible to receive ewes, youth must be 10 to 18 years old by Aug. 10 of the year they apply for a loan.

Go to https://ndsheep.org/starter-flock/ for an application or more information about the loan program. Applications can be sent to Curt Stanley, preferably via email tocurtssheep@gmail.com , or mailed to 7050 156th Ave. NW, Bismarck, ND 58503. Questions can be directed to Stanley at 701-333-8009.

Applications are due by Aug. 10 via mail or email. Youth selected for the program will pick up their ewes at the NDSU Hettinger Research Extension Center on Saturday, Sept. 21.

For more information, contact:

Stanley at 701-333-8009 or curtssheep@gmail.com

Hoffman at 970-222-7569 or w.hoffman@ndsu.edu

Pearson at 701-928-1410 or dlcabpearson@ndsupernet.com

Luke Dukart at 701-880-0358 or lukedukart@yahoo.com

Chance Porsborg 701-390-2357 or chancerwporsborg@hotmail.com

–NDSU Extension