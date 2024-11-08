Sheridan County Weed and Pest District Reminds Residents to Beware of Noxious Weeds in Donated and Supplemental Hay





SHERIDAN, WY. (November 7, 2024) – As northern Wyoming agricultural producers seek assistance with feeding livestock during the recent severe drought conditions and damaging wildfire season, Sheridan County Weed and Pest District (SCWP) is issuing guidance for out-of-county or state shipments of hay to prevent the spread of noxious weeds and other invasive pests.

“Extreme drought conditions and an unprecedented fire season has resulted in the devastation of hundreds of thousands of acres of crop and rangeland in northern Wyoming,” according to SCWP Supervisor Walker Billings. The demand for hay has far exceeded the supplies available through the normal supply chains. Producers are being made to find new sources of feed, some of which is being imported from out of the area. While doing so may be necessary, SCWP wants producers to be aware of risks associated with this practice.

Hay being transported from other counties and states has the potential to introduce or spread noxious and invasive weed species, insect pests, and plant diseases. SCWP suggests using the following best management practices to mitigate and prevent their introduction and spread:

● Feed hay in an area that can be easily monitored for new weeds for several years

● Know where the hay was grown/donated from, and use certified weed free forage if

available

● Coordinate with your local weed and pest district or University of Wyoming Extension

office to monitor areas and identify unknown weeds and pests

● Control weeds before they produce seed, and defer moving livestock through any area

with a new weed species until it is removed or contained

SCWP and other Wyoming County weed and pest districts are available to assist producers in

their decision to use hay from out of the area. Please contact SCWP at 307-672-3740 for more

information.

Contact Sheridan County Weed and Pest with questions or for more information: (307) 672-3740.

–Sheridan County Weed and Pest