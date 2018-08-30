Sheridan Elks’ Youth Rodeo results

The twenty-sixth annual Sheridan, Wyoming, Elks' Youth Rodeo was held on August 25 and 26, 2018. The rodeo's 26 events attracted contestants from Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Colorado, South Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Three arenas, running at the same time, were used to accommodate the 615 entrees each day. Some of the events included 91 goat tiers, 93 barrel racers and 92 break away ropers each day. This was a hard two days with very skilled competitors. We were impressed with the contestants' attitudes and their commitment.

Cash and awards of $71,009.00 were presented to contestants ages 17 and under. These consisted of cash and scholarships of $10,465 and awards valued at $60,544.

Bella Fossum, 17, from Billings, Montana, won the Senior All Around, a one-year lease of a new Ford truck, provided by Fremont Motors, Sheridan, WY. Bella has been a contestant in this rodeo for many years having won various prizes such as a saddle. This year she hit the top of her game winning the truck. She has always been willing to help other contestants or our rodeo crew. The Elks are very proud of her and wish her the best in the future.

Juddy Faralla, 9, From Cheyenne, Wyoming, won the All Around Youth award, a Jackson three horse slant load trailer, provided by Prime Rate Motors, Sheridan, WY. His older brother won a trailer two years ago using the same horse.

Landry Haugen, 13, from Sturgis, South Dakota received a $2,000 scholarship as the All Around Youth Reserve Champion.

Sattyn Wilson, 9, From Bowman, North Dakota received the All Around Youth Reserve Runner-up $1,000 scholarship and Haiden Thompson, 14, From Yoder, Wyoming received the Senior Reserve Champion $2,000 scholarship

The Senior Reserve Runner-up receiving a saddle was Rayne Grant, 14, From Billings, Montana. The saddle for the Intermediate All Around went to Landry Haugen, 13, from Sturgis, South Dakota. The saddle for the Junior All Around went to Juddy Faralla, 9, From Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the saddle for the pee wee all around went to Royce Siemsen, 6, From Worden, Montana. The other winners are as shown on the attached list.

The Sheridan Elk's Lodge #520 wishes to thank all of the contestants and sponsors for their help in making this possible and is looking forward to holding this event again next year.

–Elks Youth Rodeo