Shifting Seasons

A week ago, my oldest son and his sweet fiancé officially became husband and wife. Long before their wedding day, I was ready for time to slow down. In the meanwhile, I kept the coffee on, kept plenty of sappy country songs on the playlist, and tried not to forget anything I said I would do.

The final week of preparations took us by storm. Last minute lists grew faster than I could check things off, and I felt like I dropped more balls than I kept in the air. My kitchen was full of preparations for the rehearsal supper meal and the dirty dishes piled up faster than we could keep them washed. One of the bridesmaid’s dresses still needed hemming the day before the wedding. Music practice snuck in between last minute trips to town, kneading homemade pizza crust, fighting a bad cough, and assisting with a neighborhood emergency. The stomach flu ran through the ranks and the newlyweds’ septic system backed up—thankfully not on the same day!

My new daughter-in-law’s organizational skills and planning plus the hard work of family and friends brought everything together beautifully. The wedding came off WITH a hitch, no one had heat stroke on a hot July afternoon, nor did any severe thunderstorms materialize during their outdoor wedding.

One of the projects on my pre-wedding list was to gather some photos of my son to display along with childhood photos of his bride. When I began to wend my way through 23 years of memories, I felt like Alice gone down the rabbit hole.

There was a fresh, sweet newborn, with all of my siblings—most still children themselves—doting on the new baby. There was a toddler, always “helping”—trying to feed his aunt from the lamb bottle, using a full sized pitchfork to feed the horses, holding baby ducks, harvesting onions in the garden. There was a growing boy, with a snakeskin longer than he was tall, a battered felt hat, a dog at his side, fish caught in the river, and always, a big smile. There was the big brother as younger siblings joined the crew. There were the wrestling and football pictures. There were the milestone family photos, first with small children, then with stairstep children, now with everyone taller than mom.

Do we really know when one season ends and another begins? As a child, I had the idea that winter, spring, summer and fall each fit into their neat little box without any overlap. After all, that’s how the seasons appeared in the picture book my mother read to me. Now I know this is not so. The longest day of the year, brings the arrival of summer and the harbinger of the coming winter with steadily shortening days in its wake. The first day of winter, the darkest day of the year, heralds the return of light and warmth and a returning spring. Just as we often get a January thaw, or snow in May or September, seasons of joy and grief coincide. Memories hold both the sweet and the bitter.

Inside of two weeks, I took senior pictures for one of my children, celebrated the milestone birthday of another, and played the piano for my son’s bride to walk down the aisle. Motherhood looks different in many ways now than it did in the days of diaper bags and waking up at night to nurse an infant. It looks different than it did when my house was full of a busy, barefoot crew. But through each of these seasons, my heart keeps overflowing with a big love for these children who call me their mother.

I have now stepped into the role of mother-in-law, and have been advised by more than one experienced woman to “wear beige and keep your mouth shut.” I like to wear quiet colors; keeping my mouth shut will likely be more of a challenge.

I am overjoyed to welcome my daughter-in-law, who already fits perfectly, into our family. As has been true in the past, this new season will hold both trials and blessings, heartache and happiness.

And a whole lot of love.