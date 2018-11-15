Shoot out at the L7 corral
November 15, 2018
Lloyd and Patty Gilbert and family of Buffalo, South Dakota, hosted another Shoot out at their arena, Nov. 3, 2018.
Tomie Peterson won the average in the roping and a Derner home made bit, Sawyer Gilbert won the average and qualified for the JR American Friday night, Brodie Mattson tie down average and a Derner home made bite, Rio Nutter won $1,000 and back cinch made by Levi Derner in tie down Chute Out, Taylor Engesser won the breakaway chute out for $12,000 and a home made Derner bit.
–L 7 Arena