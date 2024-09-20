Short Draw Fire Claims Homes, Structures

The Short Draw Fire burned 34,557 acres and destroyed 36 structures, including five homes. 20240920_ShortDrawMap

GILLETTE, Wyo., & BROADUS, Mont. – Fire managers on the Short Draw Fire, located on the

Wyoming-Montana border, have confirmed the wildfire has destroyed 36 structures, including

five homes and 31 outbuildings. The fire, which started on September 11, is currently 34,557 acres

and 92 percent contained. Fire managers are anticipating a 100% containment date by end of

day Friday, September 20.

The Short Draw Fire is being managed by the Montana DNRC County Assist Team, led by

Incident Commander David Hamilton. Emergency response teams are actively assessing the

damage and providing support to affected residents.

“We are relieved that no lives were lost, and we are grateful for the incredible teamwork that

ensured residents were able to evacuate safely,” said Jeff Bender, Campbell County Fire

Department Fire Chief. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of homes, grazing lands, and the

disruption to lives. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we stand united with the

community during this difficult time.”

To assist those impacted by the fire, the DNRC County Assist Team (CAT) has hosted landowner

meetings to address questions and provide resources for rebuilding. Additionally, the state of

Wyoming created a resource page for those effected by wildfire, available at

https://www.uwyo.edu/barnbackyard/resources/wildfire.html

“The collaboration between Powder River County, Campbell County, and the DNRC CAT has

been a dedicated effort to support residents impacted by the Short Draw Fire, particularly those

who have lost structures, grazing lands, fencing, or outbuildings,” said Devin Bowman, Powder

River County Sheriff. “Our office will remain available to answer any questions or provide

further assistance.”

A smoke plume from a coal seam ignited by the Short Draw Fire. | Montana DNRC photo 20240915_CoalSeamPlume

Coal seams within the fire perimeter are being closely monitored and mapped as these underground deposits can smolder for extended periods and pose a risk for flare-ups. Meanwhile, excavators, dozers and road graders have begun repairing and rehabilitating previously constructed dozer contingency

lines across the fire area to mitigate further impact and to restore the landscape.

September 20 is the last day that the Short Draw Fire will be managed by David Hamilton’s DNRC

County Assist Team. The fire will be 100% contained and controlled by end of day today,

September 20th. Command will be transferred back to Powder River County and Campbell

County at 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, to ensure continued monitoring and management

of the fire. Resources have and will continue to demobilize through end of today’s shift. – Montana DNRC