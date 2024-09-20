Short Draw Fire Claims Homes, Structures
GILLETTE, Wyo., & BROADUS, Mont. – Fire managers on the Short Draw Fire, located on the
Wyoming-Montana border, have confirmed the wildfire has destroyed 36 structures, including
five homes and 31 outbuildings. The fire, which started on September 11, is currently 34,557 acres
and 92 percent contained. Fire managers are anticipating a 100% containment date by end of
day Friday, September 20.
The Short Draw Fire is being managed by the Montana DNRC County Assist Team, led by
Incident Commander David Hamilton. Emergency response teams are actively assessing the
damage and providing support to affected residents.
“We are relieved that no lives were lost, and we are grateful for the incredible teamwork that
ensured residents were able to evacuate safely,” said Jeff Bender, Campbell County Fire
Department Fire Chief. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of homes, grazing lands, and the
disruption to lives. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we stand united with the
community during this difficult time.”
To assist those impacted by the fire, the DNRC County Assist Team (CAT) has hosted landowner
meetings to address questions and provide resources for rebuilding. Additionally, the state of
Wyoming created a resource page for those effected by wildfire, available at
https://www.uwyo.edu/barnbackyard/resources/wildfire.html
“The collaboration between Powder River County, Campbell County, and the DNRC CAT has
been a dedicated effort to support residents impacted by the Short Draw Fire, particularly those
who have lost structures, grazing lands, fencing, or outbuildings,” said Devin Bowman, Powder
River County Sheriff. “Our office will remain available to answer any questions or provide
further assistance.”
Coal seams within the fire perimeter are being closely monitored and mapped as these underground deposits can smolder for extended periods and pose a risk for flare-ups. Meanwhile, excavators, dozers and road graders have begun repairing and rehabilitating previously constructed dozer contingency
lines across the fire area to mitigate further impact and to restore the landscape.
September 20 is the last day that the Short Draw Fire will be managed by David Hamilton’s DNRC
County Assist Team. The fire will be 100% contained and controlled by end of day today,
September 20th. Command will be transferred back to Powder River County and Campbell
County at 6 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, to ensure continued monitoring and management
of the fire. Resources have and will continue to demobilize through end of today’s shift. – Montana DNRC