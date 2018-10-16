Shorthorn Show
October 16, 2018
Judge for Jr. Division:Kirk Stierwalt Judge for Open Division: Clint Rusk
Jr. Shorthorn Grand Champion Female
Animal: Bonl Mrytle BO 726E JS
Sire: CF Pioneer X
Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard
Hometown: Stevensville, MT
Recommended Stories For You
Jr. Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal:Bonl Fools Commodity 711E
Sire:Free K-Kim Hot Commodity
Exhibitor:Isabell Gilleard
Hometown: Stevensville, MT
Jr. ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female
Animal: RTW Spice
Sire: Alta Cedar Storm 27Z
Exhibitor: Reese West
Hometown:Laramie, WY
Jr. ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: PLC Long Cool Woman 740 Ri
Sire: Swearngin Rito 422
Exhibitor: Samantha Boake
Hometown: Fishtail, MT
Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Female
Animal: RTW Sugar
Sire: Alta Cedar Storm 27Z
Exhibitor: Reese West
Hometown: Laramie, WY
Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: Bonl Fools Commodity 711E
Sire:K-Kim Hot Commodity
Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard
Hometown:Stevensville, MT
Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Male
Animal: PLC RED DAWN 6003 RD
Sire: ALTA CEDAR RED DAWN
Exhibitor: Promise Land Cattle Co.
Hometown: Fishtail, MT
Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Male
Animal: PLC Drover 812DR
Sire: Crooked Post Drover 26C
Exhibitor: Promise Land Cattle Co.
Hometown: Fishtail, MT
Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female
Animal: OCC The Good Witch R 81
Sire: OCC Renegade 502
Exhibitor: Outlaw Cattle Co.
Hometown:Powell, WY
Open ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: PLC Long Cool Woman 740 xar4259191
Sire: Swearngin Rito 422
Exhibitor: Promise Land Cattle Co./Alta Cedar Shorthorns
Hometown: Fishtail, MT
Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Male
Animal: PLC Drover 823
Sire: Crooked Post Drover 26C
Exhibitor: Promise Land Cattle Co.
Hometown: Fishtail, MT
Open ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Male
Animal: ICC Ready For Vegas
Sire: READY 4 THE RIDE
Exhibitor: Sokoloski Shorthorns
Hometown: Worden, MT
–The NILE