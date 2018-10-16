 Shorthorn Show | TSLN.com

Shorthorn Show

Judge for Jr. Division:Kirk Stierwalt Judge for Open Division: Clint Rusk

Jr. Shorthorn Grand Champion Female

Animal: Bonl Mrytle BO 726E JS

Sire: CF Pioneer X

Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard

Hometown: Stevensville, MT

Recommended Stories For You

Jr. Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal:Bonl Fools Commodity 711E

Sire:Free K-Kim Hot Commodity

Exhibitor:Isabell Gilleard

Hometown: Stevensville, MT

Jr. ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female

Animal: RTW Spice

Sire: Alta Cedar Storm 27Z

Exhibitor: Reese West

Hometown:Laramie, WY

Jr. ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: PLC Long Cool Woman 740 Ri

Sire: Swearngin Rito 422

Exhibitor: Samantha Boake

Hometown: Fishtail, MT

Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Female

Animal: RTW Sugar

Sire: Alta Cedar Storm 27Z

Exhibitor: Reese West

Hometown: Laramie, WY

Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: Bonl Fools Commodity 711E

Sire:K-Kim Hot Commodity

Exhibitor: Isabell Gilleard

Hometown:Stevensville, MT

Open Shorthorn Grand Champion Male

Animal: PLC RED DAWN 6003 RD

Sire: ALTA CEDAR RED DAWN

Exhibitor: Promise Land Cattle Co.

Hometown: Fishtail, MT

Open Shorthorn Reserve Grand Champion Male

Animal: PLC Drover 812DR

Sire: Crooked Post Drover 26C

Exhibitor: Promise Land Cattle Co.

Hometown: Fishtail, MT

Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Female

Animal: OCC The Good Witch R 81

Sire: OCC Renegade 502

Exhibitor: Outlaw Cattle Co.

Hometown:Powell, WY

Open ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: PLC Long Cool Woman 740 xar4259191

Sire: Swearngin Rito 422

Exhibitor: Promise Land Cattle Co./Alta Cedar Shorthorns

Hometown: Fishtail, MT

Open ShorthornPlus Grand Champion Male

Animal: PLC Drover 823

Sire: Crooked Post Drover 26C

Exhibitor: Promise Land Cattle Co.

Hometown: Fishtail, MT

Open ShorthornPlus Reserve Grand Champion Male

Animal: ICC Ready For Vegas

Sire: READY 4 THE RIDE

Exhibitor: Sokoloski Shorthorns

Hometown: Worden, MT

–The NILE