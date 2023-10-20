Does it bug you? Tyson invests in insect facility

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Oct. 17, 2023 – Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world’s largest food companies, has reached an agreement for a two-fold investment with Protix, the leading global insect ingredients company. The strategic investment will support the growth of the emerging insect ingredient industry and expand the use of insect ingredient solutions to create more efficient sustainable proteins and lipids for use in the global food system. The agreement combines Tyson Foods’ global scale, experience and network with Protix’s technology and market leadership to meet current market demand and scale production of insect ingredients. Through a direct equity investment, Tyson Foods will acquire a minority stake in Protix to help fund its global expansion. In addition, Tyson Foods and Protix have entered a joint venture for the operation and construction of an insect ingredient facility in the continental United States. Upon completion, it will be the first at-scale facility of its kind to upcycle food manufacturing byproducts into high-quality insect proteins and lipids which will primarily be used in the pet food, aquaculture, and livestock industries. “Our partnership with Protix represents the latest strategic investment by Tyson Foods in groundbreaking solutions that drive added value to Tyson Foods’ business,” said John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods. “The insect lifecycle provides the opportunity for full circularity within our value chain, strengthening our commitment to building a more sustainable food system for the future.” Kees Aarts, CEO of Protix, says: “We are very excited to announce the next step in our international growth strategy. Tyson Foods’ and Protix’s strategic partnership advances our joint work towards creating high-quality, more sustainable protein using innovative technology and solutions. Moreover, we can immediately use their existing byproducts as feedstock for our insects. This agreement is a major milestone for Protix and significantly accelerates our ambition to grow through international partnerships.” The to-be-built facility in the U.S. will house an enclosed system to support all aspects of insect protein production including the breeding, incubating, and hatching of insect larvae. In addition to ingredients for the aquaculture and pet food industries, processed larvae may also be used as ingredients within livestock and plant feed. Protix is a fully integrated insect ingredients company, producing and processing 14,000 metric tons LLE annually in its Netherlands facility which has been in operation since 2019. A decade from now, what will the food on your plate look like? Will it be a steak and baked potato, or will it be a pasta dish with grasshoppers?

Today, 70 percent of global protein comes from legumes, specifically, many types of nitrogen fixing high protein pulses (including beans), according to Kalidas Shetty, founding Director of the Global Institute of Food Security & International Agriculture; Professor of Plant Science; and Associate Vice President for International Partnerships & Collaborations, North Dakota State University. Some 70 percent of food on a global scale is produced by farmers with less than one acre of land and the food system is very diverse.

One of the big four meatpackers, Tyson Foods, made headlines this week with its investment into a Netherlands-based insect company creating “low footprint proteins” and “nutrients that can be processed into more sustainable feed and food” from insects.

Protix, which calls itself “the leading fully integrated global insect ingredients company” produces several products to be fed to pets, livestock, etc.

This agreement between Tyson and Protix includes the construction of the first at-scale, enclosed system insect ingredient facility in the continental U.S. Insects will be bred, incubated and hatched at the facility. Protix currently produces and processes 15,000 tons annually in a facility in the Netherlands that has been operating since 2019.

Cultural Drivers and Insect Protein

Livestock producers shouldn’t be concerned about insect protein replacing beef, pork, lamb, or chicken, Wade Syers, Extension Specialist for Food Safety, Michigan State University says. Shetty agrees, adding that he believes insect protein will remain a niche market, like vegetarian or cultured proteins.

“In the U.S., public sentiment is shifting so more people are open to the idea of eating insects, but doing so remains uncommon,” Syers says.

“There are many cultural drivers to how and why we eat what we do,” Shetty says. “I don’t think we’ll lose that globally. If you’re eating a steak or chicken prepared a certain way, there’s a cultural context to it, and it’s hard to replace that with anything else. If a consumer wants chicken or beef, they want the real thing.”

Some elitists and policy influencers are pushing for more implementation of consuming insect protein, primarily because they say it’s more efficient and carbon neutral than livestock production—and by extension, better for the environment and less impactful on climate change. There are a few studies available that support this claim.

Shetty says that, because cattle production is used for multiple uses, including protein from both milk and meat, the focus should be on possibly making cattle production more efficient when it comes to carbon emissions.

“There are many calling for efficient protein alternatives,” Shetty says. “However, humanity has been shaped by the ecology of our food species domestication. Cattle are an important part of this domestication for food needs,” he said. Maybe cattle can be made more carbon efficient, but they will not be replaced, he said.

What about cattle?

The Beef Checkoff shares the following information: According to the U.S. EPA’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory, 2 percent of U.S. emissions come directly from beef cattle (methane from cattle belches, methane and nitrous oxide from manure). Total direct emissions from all agricultural production, crops and livestock collectively, were 8.4 percent of U.S. emissions in 2017. Agriculture, land use, land use change, and forestry combined in the United States are a net sink of CO2 equivalent (CO2e) emissions, meaning they removed 172 million metric tons of CO2e from the atmosphere in 2017.

Upcycling is the Ruminant Advantage Cattle are ruminants. This means they have a symbiotic relationship with the microorganisms that live within their specialized stomach compartments that provides them their upcycling superpower. Upcycling is converting something of little to no value to a higher value product. Cattle upcycle every day, converting solar energy in plants that’s inaccessible

to humans to high-quality protein, micronutrients, and ancillary products such as leather and pharmaceuticals. The U.S. beef cattle industry provides more than two times the high-quality protein (accounting for amino acid profile and bioavailability) to the U.S. food supply than cattle consume: cattle directly contribute to food security. Additionally, beef is rich in micronutrients such as Zinc, Iron, Selenium, Choline, Niacin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin B6.



Cattle Provide Far More than Beef Cattle production results in more benefits to society than just

the excellent nutrient package that is beef. Cattle are a source of fiber (leather), fertilizer, fuel, and wealth. Beef cattle operations represent over 1/3 of U.S. farms and ranches – the single largest segment of U.S. agriculture. Cattle production preserves and enhances grassland ecosystems. Cattle grazing can help mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfires. Cattle grazing lands help regulate and purify the water supplies for major municipalities in the United States. Conservatively, the ecosystem services of cattle ranching and farming provide $14.8 billion of societal value in the U.S. In short, cattle production is a key part of the social fabric of America, from cultural contributions of cowboy Americana to provisioning of heart valves to people. Cattle are a self-replicating, solar-powered

plant-based protein source with numerous unmatched co-benefits. Humanity has depended upon cattle production for the whole of civilization and will continue to do so far into the future: beef cattle production is sustainable.

People can be allergic to insects

Human psychology also plays a major role in how humans perceive foods, Shetty says, and that perception is culturally driven. For example, grubs are viewed as a delicacy. Shetty tried them, and they tasted good, but as soon as he was told what they were, his psychology immediately switched his feelings on the food.

“I’ve been to nearly 80 countries, and there’s a cultural framework to food,” Shetty says. “Those cultural nuances are an integral part of human psychology.”

If you’re interested in trying to add insects to your diet, Syers suggests purchasing them from a reputable supplier and not harvesting insects yourself. Shetty agrees that entomologists will confirm that eating insects is safe—but there are also allergen concerns.

“Insects from the wild can be contaminated with pathogens, such as bacteria or chemicals like pesticides,” Syers says. “Additionally, if you have a shellfish allergy, you may also be allergic to insects.”

Insect Protein Gaining in Popularity

Insect protein is gaining in popularity.

“Insects provide protein through their exoskeletons and flesh beneath it,” Shetty says. “Many cultures have a long history of including crunchy insect proteins in the diet.”

Shetty provides various examples of how insects are consumed around the globe. In China, it’s not unusual for grubs to be served, while in Korea, silkworm pupae are cooked and eaten like peanuts, even sold outside Buddhist temples alongside regular salted and cooked peanuts. Shetty says that grasshoppers are related to the shrimp family (clade- Pancrustacea and family- Arthropods), and even taste like shrimp if prepared in a certain way.

a Thai food stall that sold roasted and spiced insects. Kalidas Shetty | for Tri-State Livestock News InsectsbyShettyIMG_4570

Food stalls in Thaland offer a variety of bug options for people to eat. Kalidas Shetty | Courtesy photo InsectsbyShettyIMG_4508

Some large-scale farms in Wisconsin and Canada have already begun producing insects as food, according to Syers. One benefit to raising insects is that their food sources are waste materials and by-products from other industries.

“Insects are voracious and can consume natural materials like wood and plants not consumed by normal sources of animal proteins,” Shetty says. “There are a lot of research projects currently working on determining the efficacy of raising insects on biological waste materials.”

Consuming Insect Protein

As modern food processing has evolved and mass food production became more common, food safety standards were established from farm to table. The Pure Food & Drug Act of 1906 and the Food Additives Amendment of 1958 set guidelines for food safety and what constitutes food in the U.S. However, these regulations were built on plant and animal foods, not considering insects, according to Shetty.

In the U.S., insects are allowed for human consumption, although they’re not approved or regulated by the Food & Drug Administration. Historically, insects have been treated like defects found during the food production process, according to Syers. Because insects are regarded as such according to current regulations, insects must be limited in food here in America.

Most of FDA’s attention, however, has not been focused on regulating insects as human food, but rather on regulating insects as “filth,” according to The Regulatory Review.

FDA has typically responded to edible insect inquiries by stating that insects are considered food if they are to be used for food or as components of food. This response has been viewed by some observers as an informal acceptance of the use of insects in or as human food, said The Regulatory Review.

Current food regulations also require companies to disclose all food ingredients, creating a challenge for implementing insect protein within the current food production framework.

“Protein is protein, but the source must be identified on the label,” Shetty says. “There’s a lot of potential there for certain insects to be used.”

With advances in food science today, Shetty says that in the future, insect protein may be formulated into burgers or other types of foods. If insect protein can be produced in a powdered form, Shetty notes that would provide tremendous opportunities to meet the global protein shortfall, which the aquaculture industry is currently supporting. Legumes, as a carbon-efficient protein, are also helping to meet that shortfall, but there is still a burgeoning need for protein around the globe. Shetty notes that food products made from insect protein could be a good solution in emergency situations, such as famines or other disasters.