Sidney legislator receives Farm Bureau Rookie of Year Award

MFBF Vice President Cyndi Johnson, MFBF President Hans McPherson, Representative Joel Krautter and MFBF Lobbyists Nicole Rolf and Liv Stavick.



BOZEMAN—Representative Joel Krautter (HD-35) of Sidney, was presented Rookie of the Year Award during the Montana Farm Bureau Summer Conference June 11-13 in Bozeman. This award is given to a freshman legislator who went above and beyond in learning the legislative process and who served agriculture and rural Montana.

Krautter, a Sidney lawyer, came into his first legislative session prepared to work on the behalf of his constituents. He carried HB 50 which provides protection and accountability to the state’s farmers by giving the Department of Agriculture the ability to enforce agricultural commodity laws. An avid supporter of agriculture and rural Montana communities, he worked diligently to assure every bill he supported left a positive impact on rural Montana and the farming and ranching families that call the landscape home.

“Representative Krautter is a smart and level-headed legislator with a bright future ahead of him in the Montana Legislature,” said MFBF President Hans McPherson. “The fact he has attended our MFBF Campaign School makes this award especially satisfying. Farm Bureau looks forward to working with Representative Krautter in future legislative sessions.”

–Montana Farm Bureau