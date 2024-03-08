Signs of Spring

Crocuses blooming, one of the sweet spring treasures of the prairie. – PC – Ruth Wiechmann, 2023 IMG_7198

With the passing of an unseasonably warm February, spring is the topic on everyone’s mind. We’re days away from the spring equinox and the official designation of the end of winter but anyone from the Northern Great Plains knows that this fact doesn’t really mean much. Everyone is trying to be optimistic and saying that it can rain in April and May. Simultaneously, we’re acknowledging to ourselves that winter is probably going to come in the form of spring blizzards or that it’s going to be a long, dry summer. Or both.

The buds on the Siberian Elm trees have been swelling since late January. This is the earliest I have ever noticed that subtle change which for me is one of the first indicators of the shifting seasons. It’s not showy like the first Robin with his red feathers and his “cheer-up cheerio!” But this tiny, tiny change lets us know that deep in the heart of the earth, change is coming.

I worried when I saw them in spite of my delight. I worried more just a couple weeks later when I saw a faint thickening on the tips of the cottonwood branches; they too had swelling buds. Swelling buds mean rising sap and rising sap in trees that suddenly get snapped to 25 below zero could be very detrimental. But there they are, almost green but not quite, just a little thicker every time I see them, quietly growing; not turning back.

I grew up on a major flyway for waterfowl birds. A few days ago I drove to Mom’s to feed horses and the Missouri River was thick with snow geese rising and settling in the open water. I don’t particularly remember noticing the first robin or the first meadowlark when I was a child but I do remember hearing the steady drip, drip, drip of water in the night when the Chinook began to melt the snow. I remember dad taking us to see the water running in the ditches and the creeks, undermining the snow banks from beneath, rushing from little trickles to big streams all the way to the dams and the creeks and the river. And I remember lying in my bed and hearing the snow geese with their myriad voices calling in the dark of the night as they journeyed overhead. I remember hearing the huge flocks of waterfowl – Canada geese, snow geese, ducks and sandhill cranes – as a teenager checking cows at two o’clock in the morning, not able to see them and still feeling the frost on my cheeks but knowing deep in my heart as they knew in theirs that warmer days and sunshine were coming and that it was time.

This year, I’ve seen some Canada geese already pairing off and preparing to nest. Do they know it’s already time for some uncanny reason? Or are they just over enthusiastic, diving into something that is going to end disastrously for their nestlings? I don’t know. Do they? Usually the wild things are wisest when it comes to knowing the patterns of nature.

As a young bride, I got in the habit of calling my husband’s grandma to share the arrival of the first meadowlark, robin or killdeer. Grandma has been gone for several years now, but I always think of her when I hear that first trill of the meadowlark’s song.

I heard the first robin this morning. It won’t be long now till the meadowlarks return, the blackbirds arrive with their sweet, liquid calls; killdeer and brown thrasher and mourning dove will follow. The prairie pasque flowers will dot the hillsides and the grass will turn green.

And now, I should head for the corral with a currycomb and brush some shedding horses. Spring signs are aplenty.