Simmental Show
October 16, 2018
Judges: Junior Show – Clint Rusk, Open Show – Kirk Stierwalt
Jr. Simmental Grand Champion Female
Animal: DMCC Eclipse 4E
Sire: Penners – CC Double Black
Exhibitor: Bree Kosinski
Hometown: Dexter, OR
Recommended Stories For You
Jr. Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: New Trend Elegance 10E
Sire: JF Back In Black 406B
Exhibitor: Jacey Massey
Hometown: Strathmore, Alberta, Canada
Open Simmental Grand Champion Female
Animal: DMCC Eclipse 4E
Sire: Penners – CC Double Black
Exhibitor: Roberts Cattle Co.
Hometown: Absarokee, MT
Open Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Female
Animal: New Trend Elegance 10E
Sire: JF Back In Black 406B
Exhibitor: New Trend Cattle Co.
Hometown: Strathmore, Alberta, Canada
Open Simmental Grand Champion Male
Animal: TLZ Machismo 80E
Sire: 3C Macho
Exhibitor: Zimmerman Simmentals
Hometown: Stevensville, MT
Open Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Male
Animal: New Trend Kuhl 4F
Sire: JF Back In Black
Exhibitor: New Trend Cattle Co.
Hometown: Strathmore, Alberta, Canada
–The NILE