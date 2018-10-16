 Simmental Show | TSLN.com

Simmental Show

Judges: Junior Show – Clint Rusk, Open Show – Kirk Stierwalt

Jr. Simmental Grand Champion Female

Animal: DMCC Eclipse 4E

Sire: Penners – CC Double Black

Exhibitor: Bree Kosinski

Hometown: Dexter, OR

Jr. Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: New Trend Elegance 10E

Sire: JF Back In Black 406B

Exhibitor: Jacey Massey

Hometown: Strathmore, Alberta, Canada

Open Simmental Grand Champion Female

Animal: DMCC Eclipse 4E

Sire: Penners – CC Double Black

Exhibitor: Roberts Cattle Co.

Hometown: Absarokee, MT

Open Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: New Trend Elegance 10E

Sire: JF Back In Black 406B

Exhibitor: New Trend Cattle Co.

Hometown: Strathmore, Alberta, Canada

Open Simmental Grand Champion Male

Animal: TLZ Machismo 80E

Sire: 3C Macho

Exhibitor: Zimmerman Simmentals

Hometown: Stevensville, MT

Open Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Male

Animal: New Trend Kuhl 4F

Sire: JF Back In Black

Exhibitor: New Trend Cattle Co.

Hometown: Strathmore, Alberta, Canada

–The NILE