Simmental Sires recognized is by Integrity Beef Alliance

BOZEMAN, MT— Simmental sires are now recognized by Integrity Beef Alliance (IBA) as part of their value-added program. IBA is a comprehensive beef production system, through which members can utilize standardized management practices, marketing outlets, data utilization, assistance procuring replacement cattle, and additional support. IBA's Terminal Calf Program provides members with the option of participating in a value-added calf sale and offers producers additional support such as data consultation. The Replacement Female Program offers producers the opportunity to market females to IBA Terminal Calf Program participants. IBA helps members produce a product that exceeds consumer expectations.

"Integrity Beef Alliance is pleased to announce the recent inclusion of the Simmental breed as an approved bull for use in the value-added program," said Robert Wells, Alliance Executive Director. "Simmental cows were already approved. We believe this will allow commercial producers utilizing Simmental genetics an additional opportunity to be recognized and receive premiums for all the value-added traits they build into their cattle. Integrity Beef Alliance has an 18-year track record of producing high-quality value-added calves for the industry and which consumers are demanding."

Chip Kemp, American Simmental Association Director of Commercial and Industry Operations, expressed ASA's enthusiasm about ASA's relationship with IBA. "The inclusion of SimGenetics into the Integrity Beef Alliance program is a win for all involved," said Kemp. "This allows those savvy, profit-focused commercial producers involved with IBA the freedom to incorporate today's Simmental influenced genetics to add serious value to their feeder calves and to add meaningful maternal merit as well. The evolution of SimGenetics, and the fact that this evolution is backed with fact-based science, makes for an ideal complement to the predominant cow base in the south central US. The data is clear, the overwhelming majority of commercial operations can benefit from an infusion of Simmental genetics. We are pleased the IBA leadership team has welcomed SimGenetics into their progressive and highly regarded data-driven program."

–American Simmental Association