Wiechmann: Simple Gifts

Stories take us in interesting directions. Fiction can take us where only the imagination can travel. True stories take us to places and into experiences that we might not otherwise have a chance to know.

In my job as a writer, I get to hear a lot of stories from a lot of people. I get to hear about their highest high points and their worst nightmares. I get to feel a bit of their joy and a bit of their grief and learn from their myriad unique experiences.

I have spent most of this week sending messages and making phone calls, reaching out to both friends and strangers in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Thankfully, I have heard a lot of “we’re ok but…” I have also heard a lot of “We’ve never seen anything like this before.” I’m a prairie girl through and through, but my mother was born in Appalachia, so I have a bit of the mountains in my blood too. My heart has broken repeatedly for the people whose lives will never be the same again.

The photos and videos from the affected areas tell of devastating destruction and loss. They also tell a story of people showing up to help their neighbors, people going to extreme lengths to attempt to save lives and provide the most basic of necessities to others. Roads are washed away or impassable with debris, but folks are walking, riding horseback and leading pack mules to get to stranded homes. People are showing up with chainsaws, skid steers and other machinery to re-create paths. Others are using aircraft –everything from helicopters to Precision Ag drones –to help get supplies to inaccessible areas. People are networking to raise funds, haul feed for livestock, cook and serve hot meals, and provide basic necessities for victims.

I feel like I’ve made some new friends, and I’ve also just felt so heavy hearted as I have listened to their stories. Sometimes it’s not the words that say the most, but the edge of stress in someone’s voice when they’re worried about people they can’t get in touch with, the exhaustion that is evident after days of effort, the near-breaking point when words break up and tears are close, the silences, when there simply are not words to say about something so tragic.

A friend told me once, “Cowboys are the same, from Mississippi to Montana.” This week, as I have spoken with cattlemen and extension agents from the southeast, kept an eye on wildfires burning across ranch country in Wyoming, and remembered the Atlas Blizzard that swept through western South Dakota eleven years ago today, that thought keeps coming back to me. America’s farmers and ranchers go through fire and water to keep food on the table. We show up for each other when there is a need. We are strong and resilient, even in the wake of tragedy.

And I am privileged to get to share our stories.