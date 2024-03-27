Sinclair Cattle Co. Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 3, 2024
Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing, Buffalo, WY
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages:
126 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $4,912
16 Registered Angus Yearling Heifers avg. $3,381
65 Commercial Angus Yearling Heifers avg. $2,250
This marked the 20th Annual Bull and Female for Sinclair Cattle Co. Sinclair Cattle Co. is working to preserve and further develop the great N Bar Angus Emulation genetics with moderate framed multi-functioning bulls and females.
Top Bulls:
Lot 9, Sinclair Emulation L537, Feb. 11, 2023 son of N Bar Emulation EXT x Basin Rainmaker 502 2N1 to CCK Angus, Florence, SD for $11,500.
Lot 66, Sinclair Black Iron L504, Jan. 31, 2023 son of Sinclair Black Iron 7UR26 x Basin Rainmaker 654X to Brock Boyle Danbury, IA for $11,500.
Lot 24, Sinclair X-Plus L101, Mar. 9, 2023 son of Sinclair Emulation XXP x Sinclair Rito Legacy 3R9 to jack Brackett, Rogerson, ID for $10,500.
Lot 1, Sinclair Longmire L505, Feb. 1, 2023 son of Reisig Longmire 8326 x Sinclair Exactly 4U2 to 7 Hanging 7 Ranch, Grass Range, MT for $10,000.
Lot 11, Sinclair Justified L511, Feb. 7, 2023 son of KG Justified 3023 x Vermilion Spur G3269 to 7 Hanging 7 Ranch, Grass Range, MT for $8,750.