Sinclair Cattle Company – Staying True to the Legacy

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 27, 2021

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages: 107 Angus Bulls avg. $3,773

65 Registered Angus Heifers avg. $1,795

77 Commercial Heifer Calves avg. $1,021

A good crowd was on hand to evaluate this longtime herd of maternally-bred genetics. This Sinclair Cattle Company herd goes back to the N Bar genetics which has been one of the top maternal herds of Angus cattle in America. Every bull found a new home, but the female sale was even better. There was good moisture in the area on sale day.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 5: $19,000 to Brookhill Angus, Flemingsburg, Kentucky – N Bar Emulation EXT x N Bar Moderation 9957

Lot 86: $14,000 to Risse Angus, Martin, South Dakota – Sinclair Piney Creek 6FV16 x N Bar Explosion

Lot 8: $8,500 to Laramie Stipe, Ontario, Oregon – OCC Emblazon 854E x Papa Rito T Intense DHD 6844

Lot 15: $7,500 to Stipe Angus, Charlo, Montana – N Bar Jusrite 4324A x Rito Excel 809

Lot 16: $7,250 to Spring Valley Ranch, Minneapolis, Minnesota – N Bar Jusrite 4324A x Rito Excel 809

Sam and Roy Risse, of Risse Angus, Martin, South Dakota, chose Lot 86 at $14,000.

