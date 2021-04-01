Sinclair Cattle Company – Staying True to the Legacy
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Mar. 27, 2021
Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages: 107 Angus Bulls avg. $3,773
65 Registered Angus Heifers avg. $1,795
77 Commercial Heifer Calves avg. $1,021
A good crowd was on hand to evaluate this longtime herd of maternally-bred genetics. This Sinclair Cattle Company herd goes back to the N Bar genetics which has been one of the top maternal herds of Angus cattle in America. Every bull found a new home, but the female sale was even better. There was good moisture in the area on sale day.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 5: $19,000 to Brookhill Angus, Flemingsburg, Kentucky – N Bar Emulation EXT x N Bar Moderation 9957
Lot 86: $14,000 to Risse Angus, Martin, South Dakota – Sinclair Piney Creek 6FV16 x N Bar Explosion
Lot 8: $8,500 to Laramie Stipe, Ontario, Oregon – OCC Emblazon 854E x Papa Rito T Intense DHD 6844
Lot 15: $7,500 to Stipe Angus, Charlo, Montana – N Bar Jusrite 4324A x Rito Excel 809
Lot 16: $7,250 to Spring Valley Ranch, Minneapolis, Minnesota – N Bar Jusrite 4324A x Rito Excel 809
