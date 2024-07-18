Singers Encouraged to Enter Annual NCBA National Anthem ContestWinner to sing at CattleCon 2025 in San Antonio

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (July 15, 2024) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is looking for the next singing sensation to open CattleCon 2025 in San Antonio, Texas, February 4-6. The 12th annual NCBA National Anthem Contest, sponsored by Norbrook®, is accepting entries through October 15 at convention.ncba.org .



The contest winner will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the convention’s Opening General Session and will receive round trip airfare to San Antonio, Texas, a hotel room for three nights, complimentary convention registration, plus a pair of boots, jeans and a shirt from Roper or Stetson.



Any member of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, American National CattleWomen, Cattlemen’s Beef Board, or family member is eligible to participate in the contest. Previous NCBA National Anthem Contest winners are not eligible. The top four finalists will be chosen by October 21, and videos will be posted to the convention website. Voting will be open to the public from November 1 to November 15 (one vote per person per day), and the winner will be announced November 18.



CattleCon 2025 registration opens on August 19, and a variety of ticket options will be available. For more information and to enter the National Anthem Contest, visit convention.ncba.org .

2024 NCBA National Anthem Contest winner Anna Sponheim of Winifred, Montana. image-19

–NCBA