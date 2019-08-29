Sioux Empire Fair FFA Show Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2019 Sioux Empire Fair hosted several FFA shows during the week of the fair.

FFA Swine

McKenna Cech, Glenville, Minn., judged the FFA Swine Show Aug. 7.

Sami Nordmann, Lennox Sundstrom FFA, had the champion market hog.

Tanner Van Asselt, Tri-Valley FFA, had the reserve champion market hog.

Tanner Van Asselt was the champion swine showman.

FFA Dairy

Cole Hoyer, Brookings, S.D., judged the FFA Dairy Show Aug. 7.

He chose an entry from Skyler Plucker, Lennox Sundstrom FFA, as Holstein junior champion. Reserve champion went to Elissa Oyen, Tri-Valley FFA.

Skyler Plucker had the colored breeds junior champion and reserve champion.

Brody Ahlquist, Tri-Valley FFA, had the Holstein senior champion. Elissa Oyen showed the reserve champion.

Skyler Plucker had the overall champion colored breed. Jessica Jaeger, Bridgewater-Emery FFA, was the reserve champion.

Brody Ahlquist had the champion overall Holstein. Skyler Plucker had the reserve champion overall Holstein, as well as the overall champion and reserve colored breeds.

Elissa Oyen was the champion dairy showman.

FFA Sheep

John Eilertson, Rutland, S.D., judged the FFA Market Lamb Show Aug. 8.

Sami Nordmann, Lennox Sundstrom FFA, brought the champion market lamb.

Raina Johnson, Howard FFA, had the reserve champion market lamb.

Tanner Peterson, McCook Central FFA, was the champion sheep showman.

FFA Beef

Wesley Johnson, Pipestone, Minn., judged the FFA Beef Show Aug. 9.

Drew Pederson, Garretson FFA, showed the champion breeding heifer. Mabry McGunegill, Pipestone FFA, brought the reserve champion.

Tessa Pederson, Garretson FFA, showed the champion market heifer. Alison Sundal, Tri-Valley FFA, had the reserve champion.

Tanner Van Asselt, Tri-Valley FFA, showed the champion market steer. Alison Sundal had the reserve champion.

Tessa Pederson was the champion beef showman.

FFA Goats

John Eilertson, Rutland, S.D., judged the FFA Goat Show Aug. 9.

Hanna Peterson, Howard FFA, showed the champion breeding doe. Ryder Michalek, Chamberlain FFA, had the reserve champion breeding doe.

Riley Larson, Wessington Springs FFA, brought the champion market goat. Hanna Peterson had the reserve champion market goat.

Kaleb Lunstra, Lennox Sundstrom FFA, was the champion goat showman.

The Sioux Empire Fair is celebrating its 80th year in 2019.

–Sioux Empire Fair