Sioux Empire Fair Open Class Sheep Show Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2018 Sioux Empire Fair open class double sheep show was held Aug. 4.

Isaiah Spath, Latimer, Iowa, judged the morning open class sheep show. He chose a Hampshire from Madison Rule, Hawarden, Iowa, as champion market lamb. Rule's crossbred was reserve champion.

Dawsyn Baldwin, Centerville, South Dakota, had the third place lamb with a Hampshire. Baldwin's crossbred was fourth place. His speckled ewe was fifth place.

Spath also judged sheep showmanship. In senior showmanship, Dawsyn Baldwin was first. Kody Goehring, Hartford, South Dakota, was second. Madison Hofer, Dolton, South Dakota, was third.

In beginner showmanship, first through third places, respectively, was Braylen Berens, Marion, South Dakota; Carter Berens, Marion; and Charlie Larsen, Gary, South Dakota.

Al Vary, Charter Oak, Iowa, judged the afternoon show. Denton Ohlrichs, Merrill, Iowa, brought the champion market lamb with a crossbred. Madison Rule was the reserve champion.

Recommended Stories For You

Dawysn Baldwin was third with his Hampshire. Kody Goehring was fourth place with his Southdown. Madison Hofer was fifth.

The Sioux Empire Fair is celebrating its 79th year in 2018. For more information, visit http://www.siouxempirefair.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus or Instagram. Follow the Sioux Empire Fair Arts Center on Facebook.

–Sioux Empire Fair