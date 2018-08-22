Sioux Empire Fair Open Junior Beef Show Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2018 Sioux Empire Fair open class junior beef show was held Aug. 11.

Matt Johnson, Sioux Falls, judged the breeding heifer and showmanship portion of the show. He chose Kinsley Altena, George, Iowa, with her Simmental heifer for champion. Reserve champion was Tessa Pederson, Sherman, South Dakota, with her Simmental.

Camryn Houselog, Estelline, South Dakota,was third with a Hereford. Logan Zemlicka, Wolsey, South Dakota, was fourth with his Charolais. Trey Struck, Humboldt, South Dakota, was fifth with his Gelbvieh Balancer.

Colton Buus, Canova, South Dakota, judged the junior market beef show. Kieanna Hazel, Beresford, South Dakota, brought the champion market heifer with a crossbred. Caleb Vancura, Jackson, Minnesota, was the reserve champion with a crossbred.

Talen Hazel, Beresford, South Dakota, had the champion market steer with a Hereford. Reserve champion was Camryn Houselog with a Hereford.

Overall champion market beef was Kieanna Hazel's market heifer. Reserve overall was Talen Hazel's market steer. Third place overall market beef was Mitchell Schmidt, Willow Lake, South Dakota, with a Simmental. Fourth place overall market beef was Camryn Houselog with a Hereford. Fifth place overall market beef was Kyla Struck, Humboldt, with a Shorthorn Plus.

In senior showmanship, first through fifth place, respectively, was Baly DeJong, Kennebec, South Dakota; Tessa Pederson, Camryn Houselog, Mitchell Schmidt and Trey Struck.

In junior showmanship, first and second place, respectively, was Makayla Simmermon, Colton, South Dakota, and Clara Fink, Plankinton, South Dakota.

In beginner showmanship, first through fifth place, respectively, was Kinsley Altena, Talen Hazel, Kieanna Hazel, Kane Grace, Salem, South Dakota, and Nate Struck, Humboldt.

The Sioux Empire Fair is celebrating its 79th year in 2018. For more information, visit http://www.siouxempirefair.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus or Instagram. Follow the Sioux Empire Fair Arts Center on Facebook.

–Sioux Empire Fair