Sioux Empire Farm Show 4-H & FFA Youth Invitational Calf Show

Evan Rader, Tea, South Dakota, judged the 4H/FFA Youth Invitational Calf Show at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Jan. 23 in Sioux Falls. Four classes of breeding heifers were shown with the grand champion heifer going to Allyson Beninga, Sioux Falls. Samantha Podzimek, Mitchell, South Dakota, exhibited the reserve champion heifer. Thirty-one head were shown with first and second place in each of the six classes as follows, respectively: Class 1: Abby Blagg, Salem, South Dakota; Korey Moser, Larchwood, Iowa; Class 2: Allyson Beninga; Mckenzye Gunderson, Parker, South Dakota; Class 3: Samantha Podzimek (both); and Class 4: Tommy Norman, Luverne, Minnesota; Lexi Klein, Dell Rapids, South Dakota. Twenty-six steers were shown in four classes. The champion steer came from Brent Nelson, Volga, South Dakota, with the reserve champion coming from Jaxon Schrag, Marion, South Dakota. First and second places in each class, respectively, were: Class 1: Brent Nelson; Talen Hazel, Beresford, South Dakota; Class 2: Jaxon Schrag; Dylan Mente, Adrian, Minnesota; Class 3: Nick Kappenman, Madison, South Dakota; Trey Struck, Humboldt, South Dakota; and Class 4: Kiah Thiessen, Dell Rapids, South Dakota; Jude Moser, Larchwood, Iowa.

Seven feeder heifers were shown in two classes. Greyson Nielson, Arlington, South Dakota; showed the champion feeder heifer. Talen Hazel exhibited the reserve champion feeder heifer.

First and second places in each class were: Class 1: Greyson Nielson; Cody Larson, White, South Dakota; and Class 2: Talen Hazel; Mckenzye Gunderson.

Samantha Podzimek was named champion senior showman and received the Curt Alberty Memorial Award. Kendra Folkerts, Jasper, Minnesota, was named champion junior showman and received the Darla VanAsselt Memorial Award. Talen Hazel was named champion beginner showman and received the Bonnie Glass Memorial Award.

–Sioux Empire Fair