Sioux Empire Farm Show Angus Show & Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Brady Jensen, Brookings, South Dakota, judged the Sioux Empire Farm Show Angus Show Jan. 24 in Sioux Falls.

Jensen chose lot 61, BA Follow Me 704, a consignment from Bruhn Angus, Manning, Iowa, as champion bull. He was sired by BA Unlock 402 and out of Blackcap Lady BA 19. He was the highest selling bull for $7,500 to Alfred Fox, Watertown, South Dakota.

Reserve champion bull went to lot 27, Dandy Acres Conversation 07, a consignment from Dandy Acres Angus, Pipestone, Minnesota. He was sired by SAC Conversation and out of Dandy Acres Jestress 721. He sold to Lufco, Inc., Hartford, South Dakota, for $2,750.

The second highest selling bull was lot 48, a consignment from God's Country Angus, Hinton, Iowa. He sold to Ronnie Prien, Stickney, South Dakota, for $5,250.

Jensen chose lot 5, K&J Georgina 617, a consignment from K&J Angus, Larchwood, Iowa, as champion female. She was sired by PVF Insight 0129 and out of Champion Hill Georgina 7067. She was the highest selling female and sold to Loren Halma, Inwood, Iowa, for $3,500.

Jensen chose lot 3X, SF Miss Blackbird ELLA 703, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Scholtz Farm, Emily Scholtz, Comfrey, Minnesota. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Glenn Johnson, Pipestone, for $3,000.

Recommended Stories For You

Al Conover, Baxter, Iowa, served as auctioneer for the Angus Sale. He auctioned 32 bulls and nine females. Thirty-two bulls averaged $3,093.75, and the nine females averaged $2,133.33.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show