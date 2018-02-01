SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Shelby Stephenson, Fortville, Indiana, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a MaineTainer, at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls.

The reserve champion breeding heifer, an Angus, came from Ben Nikkel, McPherson, Kansas.

Brigham Stewart, Washington, Kansas, evaluated a total of 197 head that were shown in 46 classes.

Third through 10th places overall were as follows: Brooklyn Curtin, Oxford, Iowa, Angus; Vada Vickland, Longmont, Colorado, LimFlex; Audrey Redalen, Chatfield, Minnesota, Chi Influence; Keaton Krieg, Kingsley, Iowa, Simmental; Sammi Schrag, Marion, South Dakota, commercial; Lacey Schmitz, Oakes, North Dakota, Simmental Percentage; Claire Ohlrichs, Merrill, Iowa, Chi Influence; and Shelby Stephenson, Maine-Anjou.

Champions and reserves, respectively, in each of the breeds are as follows: Angus: Ben Nikkel; Brooklyn Curtin; Charolais: Kadon Leddy, Stockholm, South Dakota; Gavin Mulder, Jackson, Minnesota; Charolais Composite: Kadon Leddy; Raylee Fagerhaug, Wessington Springs, South Dakota; Chi Influence: Audrey Redalen; Claire Ohlrichs; Hereford: Mckenzye Gunderson, Parker, South Dakota (both); LimFlex: Vada Vickland; Alexa Montagne, Elk Point, South Dakota; Maine-Anjou: Shelby Stephenson; Vada Vickland; MaineTainer: Shelby Stephenson; Martina Albrecht, De Smet, South Dakota; Red Angus: Luke Pladsen, Harpers Ferry, Iowa; Storm Johnsen, Wessington, South Dakota; Shorthorn: Tanner Foose, Elmwood, Iowa; Lexi Wetzel, Faribault, Minnesota; Shorthorn Plus: Joe Reetz, Dunlap, Iowa; Jake Brandt, Clarion, Iowa; Simmental: Keaton Krieg; Sydney Johnsen, Wessington, South Dakota; Simmental Percentage: Lacey Schmitz; Camdyn Kluis, Chandler, Minnesota; Division 1 Commercial: Jordan Johnson, Garretson, South Dakota; Jackson Krebs, Okoboji, Iowa; and Division 2 Commercial: Sammi Schrag; Vada Vickland.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show