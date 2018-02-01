Sioux Empire Farm Show Charolais Show & Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Wyatt DeJong, Winner, South Dakota, judged the Sioux Empire Farm Show Charolais Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls. DeJong chose lot 17, Wells Ultimate Diablo 6304, a consignment from Wells Charolais Ranch, Conde, South Dakota, as champion bull. He was sired by LJR MR Diablo 1750Z and out of Wells MS Dream 304. He was the highest selling bull and sold for $7,000 to Gail Radke, Parkston, South Dakota. Reserve champion bull went to lot 10, NGC Brave 715E, a consignment from North Grove Charolais, Grove City, Minnesota. He was sired by LT Venture 3198 PLD and out of NGC Naomi 519C ET. He sold to Rob Myers, Pukwana, South Dakota, for $3,100.

The second highest selling bull was lot 16, a consignment from Wells Charolais Ranch. He sold to Radke for $5,000. DeJong chose lot 18X, Wells MS Fancy 7906, a consignment from Wells Charolais Ranch, as champion female. She was the highest selling female and sold to Dave Walter, Gardner, Kansas, for $3,600. DeJong chose lot 19X, Wells MS Aphrodite 7591, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Wells Charolais Ranch. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Susanne Tenold, Chester, South Dakota, for $2,700.

Seth Weishaar, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, served as auctioneer for the Charolais Sale. He auctioned 12 bulls and two females. Twelve bulls averaged $3,079.17, and the two females averaged $3,150.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show