SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Bennett Petersen, Grundy Center, Iowa, exhibited the champion feeder heifer at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Feeder Heifer Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls.

The reserve champion feeder heifer was exhibited by Payton Beare, Ree Heights, South Dakota.

Wyatt DeJong, Winner, South Dakota, evaluated 41 head in seven classes.

First and second places in each of the classes were as follows, respectively: Class 1: Reagan Jansen, Hull, Iowa; Magen Tol, Canby, Minnesota; Class 2: Ethan Robinson, Cole, Iowa; Greyson Nielson, Arlington, South Dakota; Class 3: Payton Beare; Landra McClellan, Armstrong, Iowa; Class 4: Jake Knudson, Estherville, Iowa; Meta Tewes, Jackson, Minnesota; Class 5: Abby Scholz, Loomis, Nebraska; Cash Johnston, Rhodes, Iowa; Class 6: John Alfs, Grafton, Nebraska; Shelby Hartwig, Albany, Minnesota; and Class 7: Bennett Petersen; Jacob Sievers, Wolsey, South Dakota.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show