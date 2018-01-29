SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Julia Frye, Johnstown, Colorado, exhibited the champion feeder steer, a crossbred, at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Feeder Steer Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.

The reserve champion feeder steer, a crossbred, was exhibited by Sofia Valencia, Green Castle, Missouri.

Brigham Stewart, Washington, Kansas, evaluated a total of 106 head in 23 classes.

Third through 10th places overall were as follows: Jaxon Schrag, Marion, South Dakota, MaineTainer; Ryland McCormick, Pleasantville, Iowa, crossbred; Ansley Maronde, Grafton, Nebraska, crossbred; Colton Webb, Centerville, Iowa, crossbred; Ben Freking, Alpha, Minnesota, crossbred; Cale Shorter, Dexter, Kansas, Shorthorn Plus; Abi Henderson, Rowan, Iowa, crossbred; and Korbin Leddy, Stockholm, South Dakota, Charolais Composite.

Champions and reserves, respectively, in each of the classes are as follows: Charolais: Ava Adamson, Creston, Iowa; Rachel Derksen, Huron, South Dakota; Charolais Composite: Korbin Leddy; Zachary Bradford, Lu Verne, Iowa; Chi Influence: Lauren Erickson, Humboldt, Iowa; Talli Heim, Wessington Springs, South Dakota; Chianina: Ethan Varilek, Jackson, Minnesota; Ben Carlson, Gowrie, Iowa; Foundation Simmental: Kyle Ellsworth, Elkhorn, Wisconsin; Hereford: Will Freking, Alpha, Minnesota; Taylor Lacek, Canby, Minnesota; Maine-Anjou: Cody Eich, Howard, South Dakota; Makenna Winkelmnan, Morgan, Minnesota; MaineTainer: Jaxon Schrag; Dayton Weaver, Moville, Iowa; Shorthorn Plus: Cale Shorter; Julia Brost, Walworth, Wisconsin; and Simmental: Regan Derksen, Huron; Tucker Micheel, Cavour, South Dakota.

Classes 13 through 23 were crossbred classes that were broken down into three divisions. The champions and reserves, respectively, in each division are as follows: Division 1: Colton Webb, Quinn Byker, Sioux Center, Iowa; Division 2: Julia Frye; Sofia Valencia; and Division 3: Ryland McCormick; Ansley Maronde.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show