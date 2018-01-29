Sioux Empire Farm Show Hereford Show & Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Brady Jensen, Brookings, South Dakota, judged the Sioux Empire Farm Show Hereford Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls. Jensen chose lot 21, SIP LLS 20Y Maximus 20E, a consignment from Sip Stock Farm, Morgan Sip, Ada, Minnesota, as champion bull. He was sired by TH 400U 32X Trump 206Z and out of MS Dakitch MDK Felina 20Y. He sold for $3,000 to Clarence Caraway, Lake Benton, Minnesota. Reserve champion bull went to lot 18X, Dakitch 108A Trump 57E, a consignment from Dakitch Hereford Farms, Ada. He sold to Francis Kane, Montrose, South Dakota, for $2,750.

The highest selling bull was lot 33, a consignment from Circle S Ranch, Stewartville, Minnesota. He sold to Dan Hrgreaves, Stickney, South Dakota, for $5,750. The second highest selling bull was lot 11, a consignment from Huwaldts Herefords, Randolph, Nebraska. He sold to Doug Noedhues, McLean, Nebraska, for $4,000. Jensen chose lot 5, AH R117 MS Skeye K4 ET, a consignment from Huwaldts Herefords, as champion female. She was sired by SHF Rib Eye M326 R117 and out of Blacktop Blue Sky 848. She was the highest selling female and sold to Brad Huwaldt, Osmond, Nebraska, for $2,500. Jensen chose lot 3X, SQCF MS Stryker 711, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Stenberg Herefords, Colman, South Dakota. She was the second highest selling female and sold to Cody Williams, Colman, for $2,500.

Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, South Dakota, served as auctioneer for the Hereford Sale. He auctioned 14 bulls and four females. Fourteen bulls averaged $2,939.29, and the four females averaged $2,325.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show