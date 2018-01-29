SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two hundred forty-one 4-H and FFA members from 54 teams and three states competed in the Sioux Empire Farm Show Junior Judging Contest Jan. 27 in Sioux Falls.

Turner County 4-H 1 was the high team with 1,358 points. Springfield Minnesota FFA 1 placed second with 1,345 points.

Third through 10th place teams were Mower County 4-H 1; Sioux Center FFA 1; Miner County 4-H 1; Le Mars FFA 1; Hinton FFA 1; Waseca FFA 1; Dallas County 4-H 1; and Turner County 4-H 2.

The high individual was Sydney Tlam, Up & Get It 4-H, Davison County, South Dakota, with 371 points. Samantha Richert, Springfield Minnesota FFA 1, placed second with 371 points. The tie was broken on total points scored in beef.

Third through 10th place individuals were Trevor Johnson, Turner County 4-H 1; Brayden Utesch, Le Mars FFA 2; Kristine Schechinger, Mower County 4-H 1; Austin Foss, Worth County 4-H 1; Carter Ross, Turner County 4-H 2; Kaylea Van Regenmorter, Sioux Center FFA 1; Colton Raatz, Pipestone County 4-H 1; and Layne Lunstra, Turner County 4-H 1.

