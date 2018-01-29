Sioux Empire Farm Show Limousin Show & Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Megan Webb, Brookings, South Dakota, judged the Sioux Empire Farm Show Limousin Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls.

Webb chose lot 3, ROMN Executive Decision 100E, a consignment from ROM'N Limousin, Arlington, South Dakota, as champion bull. He was sired by ROMN Charlie Brown 130C and out of ROMN Concrete Proof 29C.

Reserve champion bull went to lot 15X, Master BRUN 3093D, a consignment from Bruner Limousin, Winfred, South Dakota. He sold to Laura Sieh, Clear Lake, South Dakota, for $2,900.

The highest selling bull was lot 18 from Bruner Limousin. He sold for $3,700 to Bryan Eigenberg, Windom, Minnesota. The second highest selling bull was lot 13, a consignment from Symens Bros. Limousin, Amherst, South Dakota. He sold to Sieh for $3,500.

Webb chose lot 2, MS Dakitch 103C Elvira 18E, a consignment from Dakitch Farms, Darci Kitchell, Ada, Minnesota, as champion female. She was sired by MAGS Y So Tangled and out of MS Dakitch DDLK 28Z Chloe 103C. She sold to Russell Johnson, Sebeka, Minnesota, for $3,000.

Webb chose lot 1, MS JDJL Half Millennium 500E, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by DeRungs Limousin, Ramona, South Dakota. She was sired by SYES Best Buy 316B and out of MS JDJL Bryce 252B.

Recommended Stories For You

Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, South Dakota, served as auctioneer for the Limousin Sale. He auctioned 11 bulls and one female. Eleven bulls averaged $2,654.55.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show