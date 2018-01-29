SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Claire McCormick, Canyon, Texas, exhibited the champion market beef at the Sioux Empire Farm Show Market Beef Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.

The reserve champion market beef was exhibited by Madi McCauly, Goldsby, Oklahoma.

Brigham Stewart, Washington, Kansas, evaluated the 31 market beef in five classes.

Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Julianna Albrecht, Howard, South Dakota; Riley Ruble, Albert Lea, Minnesota; and Carson Rieck, Creston, Iowa. The top five market beef animals' premiums sold at the Mayor's Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 26.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show