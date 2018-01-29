Sioux Empire Farm Show Simmental Show & Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Daniel Weidenbach, Highmore, South Dakota, judged the Sioux Empire Farm Show Simmental Show Jan. 24 in Sioux Falls. Weidenbach chose lot 13, HZN Easy Street E500, a consignment from Horizon View Farms LLC, Canova, South Dakota, as champion bull. He was sired by Hook's Broadway 11B and out of B50. He was the highest selling bull and sold to Robert Wobig, Canova, for $5,500. Reserve champion bull went to lot 37, LECC Badger D8, a consignment from Lance Ellsworth, Elkhorn, Wisconsin. He was sired by WS Revival and out of LECC Alaska S12. He was the second highest selling bull and sold to Rick Wolfswinkel, Wakonda, South Dakota, for $4,000. Weidenbach chose lot 9, TENA Katora 637D, a consignment from Kinsly Altena, George, Iowa, as champion female. She was sired by TENA High Time 442B and out of TENA Miss Whisk 435B. She was the highest selling female and sold to Monte Kooistra, Larchwood, Iowa, for $4,500. Weidenbach chose lot 10, Miss D088, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Voss Ranch, Brookings, South Dakota. She was sired by CLRS Aftershock 604A and out of Miss 4088B.

The second highest selling female was lot 7, a consignment from Mark Family Simmental, Viborg, South Dakota. She sold to Chris Rasmussen, Hurley, South Dakota, for $2,700.

Chisum Peterson, Pukwana, South Dakota, served as auctioneer for the Simmental Sale. He auctioned 14 bulls and eight females. Fourteen bulls averaged $2,967.86, and eight females averaged $2,218.75.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show