Sioux Empire Farm Show Supreme Row

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Six purebred cattle breeds vied for the coveted $12,000 Supreme Row purse, sponsored by Tri-State Neighbor, Wells Fargo Bank and Campbell's, during the week of the Sioux Empire Farm Show Jan. 23-27 in Sioux Falls.

The Hereford, SIP LLS 20Y Maximus 20E, was named Supreme Row Bull. Consigned by Sip Stock Farm, Morgan Sip, Ada, Minnesota, he was sired by TH 400U 32X Trump 206Z and out of MS Dakitch MDK Felina 20Y. He sold for $3,000 to Clarence Caraway, Lake Benton, Minnesota.

The Simmental, TENA Katora 637D, was named Supreme Row Female. Consigned by Kinsly Altena, George, Iowa, she was sired by TENA High Time 442B and out of TENA Miss Whisk 435B. She sold to Monte Kooistra, Larchwood, Iowa, for $4,500.

Consigners and buyers, respectively, of the bulls on Supreme Row were: Angus: Bruhn Angus, Manning, Iowa; Alfred Fox, Watertown, South Dakota; Charolais: Wells Charolais Ranch, Conde, South Dakota; Gail Radke, Parkston, South Dakota; Limousin: ROM'N Limosin, Arlington, South Dakota; Red Angus: Luke Pladsen, Harpers Ferry, Iowa; Manderfield Ag, Ames, Iowa; and Simmental: Horizon View Farms LLC, Canova, South Dakota, Robert Wobig, Canova.

Consigners and buyers, respectively, of the females on Supreme Row were: Angus: K&J Angus, Larchwood, Iowa; Loren Halma, Inwood, Iowa; Charolais: Wells Charolais Ranch; Dave Walter, Gardner, Kansas; Hereford: Huwaldts Herefords, Randolph, Nebraska; Brad Huwaldt, Osmond, Nebraska; Limousin: Dakitch Farms, Darci Kitchell, Ada, Minnesota; Russell Johnson, Sebeka, Minnesota; and Red Angus: Luke Pladsen; Bruce Handel, Menno, South Dakota.

The $12,000 Supreme Row Cash Award presentations were made at the Mayor's Round-Up and Sale of Champions Jan. 26 at the Best Western PLUS Ramkota Hotel Exhibit Hall.

Recommended Stories For You

–Sioux Empire Farm Show