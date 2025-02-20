SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One hundred sixty-nine 4-H and FFA members from South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Wyoming competed in the Sioux Empire Livestock Show 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.

The top 10 individuals in the senior division were: Colton Herman, Lake Preston FFA; Jaelyn Hartnett, Buena Vista County 4-H; Wyatt Herman, Lake Preston FFA; Landon Berg, Hanson County 4-H; Max Nordlund, Hand County 4-H; Brock White, Buena Vista County 4-H; Keith Harner, Rice County 4-H; Kelton King, Buffalo Christian FFA; Grace Flannigan Woodbury County 4-H; and Blair Sanchez, Burns FFA.

The top 10 individuals in the junior division were: McKinley White, Buena Vista County 4-H; Kailee Gosse, Beresford FFA; Jake Cody, Minnehaha County 4-H; Layden Larsen, Jackson County 4-H; Jake Kralicek, Yankton County 4-H; Hannah Skovly, Brookings County 4-H; Lily Cody, Minnehaha County 4-H; Nash Banwart, West Bend-Mallard FFA; Kinzley Nelson, Freeborn County 4-H; and Calvin Bean, Buena Vista County 4-H.

The top 10 individuals in the beginner division were: McQuade Beare, Codington County 4-H; Ellie Olsen, Yankton County 4-H; Morgan Mohrhauser, Sac County 4-H; Nash Callies, Miner County 4-H; Kase Nelson, Freeborn County 4-H; Keilahny Altena, Lincoln County 4-H; Camie Johnson, Minnehaha County 4-H; Torree Olinger, Buffalo/Jerauld County 4-H; Jade VanDerVliet, Minnehaha County 4-H; and McCoy Moss, Sioux County 4-H.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show