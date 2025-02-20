Sioux Empire Livestock Show 4-H & FFA Youth Invitational Calf Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Grace Olinger, Brookings, S.D., judged the 4H/FFA Youth Invitational Calf Show at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 21 in Sioux Falls.



Seven classes of breeding heifers were shown with the grand champion heifer going to Keagan Steck, Woodstock, Minn. Taylor Ford, Lake Wilson, Minn., exhibited the reserve champion heifer.



Fifty-seven head were shown with first and second place in each of the seven classes as follows, respectively: Class 1: Cooper Cauwels, Brandon, S.D.; Ellie Olsen, Irene, S.D.; Class 2: Jade Twedt, Beresford, S.D.; Charlie Cody, Renner, S.D.; Class 3: Keagan Steck, Woodstock, Minn.; Kane Grace, Humboldt, S.D.; Class 4: Taylor Ford, Lake Wilson, Minn.; Class 5: Gracen Koenen, Rock Valley, Iowa; Baylor Ludens, Hurley, S.D.; Class 6: Ruby Kramer, Fulda, Minn.; Kendra Schipper, Ireton, Iowa; and Class 7: Dawson Koenen, Rock Valley, Iowa; Vivian Johnson, Wentworth, S.D.



Twenty prospect steers were shown in four classes. The champion steer came from Alana Olsen, Irene, S.D., with the reserve champion coming from Eden Goeken, Utica, S.D.



First and second places in each class, respectively, were: Class 1: Macee Haase, Scotland, S.D.; Jake Cody, Renner, S.D.; Class 2: Madilyn Kramer, Fulda, Minn.; Mason Lockhorst, Alcester, S.D.; Class 3: Alana Olsen; Eden Goeken; and Class 4: Kyra Knoblock, Rock Rapids, Iowa; Payton Hodapp, Adrian, Minn.

Nine prospect heifers were shown in two classes. Alana Olsen showed the champion prospect heifer. Adelyn Goeken, Utica, S.D., exhibited the reserve champion prospect heifer.

First and second places in each class, respectively, were: Class 1: Ben Peters, Little Rock, Iowa; Makayla Simmerman, Colton, S.D.; and Class 2: Alana Olsen; Adelyn Goeken.

Kinsly Altena, George, Iowa, was named champion senior showman. Keagan Steck, Woodstock, Minn., was named champion junior showman. Ellie Olsen, Irene, S.D., was named champion beginner showman.

–Sioux Empire Livestock Show