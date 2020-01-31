SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Brodie Mackey, Leigh, Neb., judged the 4H/FFA Youth Invitational Calf Show at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 21 in Sioux Falls.

Six classes of breeding heifers were shown with the grand champion heifer going to Kinsly Altena, George, Iowa. Talen Hazel, Beresford, S.D., exhibited the reserve champion heifer.

Thirty-one head were shown with first and second place in each of the six classes as follows, respectively: Class 1: Cody Larson, White, S.D.; Kiah Thiessen, Rock Rapids, Iowa; Class 2: Evelyn Mark, Viborg, S.D.; Kianna Hazel, Beresford; Class 3: Talen Hazel; Zoey Ford, Bruce, S.D.; Class 4: Sophie Lorch, Harris, Iowa; Taylin Muller, Pipestone, Minn.; Class 5: Kinsly Altena; Sawyer & Hayden Grace, Salem, S.D.; and Class 6: McKenzye Gunderson, Parker, S.D.; Talen Hazel.

Twenty-three steers were shown in four classes. The champion steer came from McKenzye Gunderson, with the reserve champion coming from Brent Nelson, Volga, S.D.

First and second places in each class, respectively, were: Class 1: McKenzye Gunderson; Clayton Pankratz, Marion, S.D.; Class 2: Talen Hazel; Allie Kappenman, Madison, S.D.; Class 3: Brent Nelson; Chloe Hazel, Beresford; and Class 4: Kendon Knoblock, Rock Rapids, Iowa; Kinsly Altena.

Four feeder heifers were shown in one class. Katie Van Den Top, Hull, Iowa, showed the champion feeder heifer. Makayla Simmermon, Colton, S.D., exhibited the reserve champion feeder heifer.

Chloe Hazel was named champion senior showman and received the Curt Alberty Memorial Award. Matt Elbert, Rock Rapids, Iowa, was named champion junior showman and received the Darla VanAsselt Memorial Award. Kianna Hazel was named champion beginner showman and received the Bonnie Glass Memorial Award.

