Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show | TSLN.com

Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show

News | January 31, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Jenna Belt, Orange City, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a MaineTainer, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls.

The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental, came from Whitney Walker, Prairie Grove, Ark.

Ashley Judge, Loveland, Colo., evaluated a total of 164 head that were shown in 44 classes.

Third through 10th places overall were as follows: Rowdi VanZee, Maurice, Iowa, Angus; Sam Podzimek, Mitchell, S.D., commercial; Tenley Bohlke, Kingsley, Iowa, Limousin/LimFlex; Wyatt Pryor, Griswold, Iowa, commercial; Austin Foss, Northwood, Iowa, Simmental Percentage; Abree Beicher, Blakesburg, Iowa, commercial; Rylee Johannsen, Spirit Lake, Iowa, Angus; and Lacey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D., Angus.

Champions and reserves, respectively, in each of the breeds are as follows: Angus: Rowdi VanZee; Rylee Johannsen; Charolais: John VanderVeen, Hartley, Iowa; Sawyer Otto, Walnut Grove, Minn.; Charolais Composite: Thomas Netke, Lamberton, Minn.; Gloria Hansen, Austin, Minn.; Chi Influence: Lacey Schmitz; Makia Smith, Charter Oak, Iowa; Commercial: Sam Podzimek; Wyatt Pryor; Hereford: Bailee McCollom, Colo, Iowa; Kyle Doliesager, Doon, Iowa; Limousin/LimFlex: Tenley Bohlke; Alexa Montagne, Elk Point, S.D.; Maine-Anjou: Elizabeth Schable, Storm Lake, Iowa; Jorja Holm, Chandler, Minn.; MaineTainer: Jenna Belt; Martina Albrecht, Howard, S.D.; Red Angus: McKayla DeNio, Conrad, Iowa; Emily Collision, Rockwell City, Iowa; Shorthorn: Reagan Fox, Kanawaha, Iowa; Benjamin Moffitt, Indianola, Iowa; Shorthorn Plus: Joe Reetz, Dunlap, Iowa; Sammi Schrag, Marion, S.D.; Simmental: Whitney Walker; Kyle Doliesager; and Simmental Percentage: Austin Foss; Kali Stratman, Charter Oak, Iowa.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show

News

January 31, 2020

January 30, 2020

January 30, 2020

The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee has approved the use of Zimeta (dipyrone injection) as a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the Official AQHA Handbook of Rules and Registrations, effective immediately.Zimeta, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, is approved for use in horses for the control of pyrexia (fever) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for veterinary medicine. Read the FDA announcement, including precautions for humans administering Zimeta and the history of dipyrone use in horses.Conditions of AdministrationThe use of Zimeta will require, per VIO403, a properly filed medication report form documenting a 24-hour withdrawal completed and submitted to show management at an AQHA-approved show. Administration of dipyrone will not constitute the use of a second non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is prohibited by AQHA rules.About Conditionally Permitted Therapeutic MedicationAny drug, medication or substance that could affect the performance of a horse that is used for the legitimate treatment of illness or injury and is not specified as a prohibited substance as defined in VIO401.1, VIO401.5, VIO401.6 or VIO410.7 shall be considered a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication. However, conditionally permitted therapeutic medications are prohibited and use thereof subjects the person to disciplinary action, unless all conditions of their administration are met.Additional information regarding conditionally permitted therapeutic medications can be found under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the AQHA Rulebook at www.aqha.com/aqha-rulebook. –AQHA

January 30, 2020

January 24, 2020

January 9, 2020

January 1, 2020

See more