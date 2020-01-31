SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Jenna Belt, Orange City, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a MaineTainer, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls.

The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental, came from Whitney Walker, Prairie Grove, Ark.

Ashley Judge, Loveland, Colo., evaluated a total of 164 head that were shown in 44 classes.

Third through 10th places overall were as follows: Rowdi VanZee, Maurice, Iowa, Angus; Sam Podzimek, Mitchell, S.D., commercial; Tenley Bohlke, Kingsley, Iowa, Limousin/LimFlex; Wyatt Pryor, Griswold, Iowa, commercial; Austin Foss, Northwood, Iowa, Simmental Percentage; Abree Beicher, Blakesburg, Iowa, commercial; Rylee Johannsen, Spirit Lake, Iowa, Angus; and Lacey Schmitz, Oakes, N.D., Angus.

Champions and reserves, respectively, in each of the breeds are as follows: Angus: Rowdi VanZee; Rylee Johannsen; Charolais: John VanderVeen, Hartley, Iowa; Sawyer Otto, Walnut Grove, Minn.; Charolais Composite: Thomas Netke, Lamberton, Minn.; Gloria Hansen, Austin, Minn.; Chi Influence: Lacey Schmitz; Makia Smith, Charter Oak, Iowa; Commercial: Sam Podzimek; Wyatt Pryor; Hereford: Bailee McCollom, Colo, Iowa; Kyle Doliesager, Doon, Iowa; Limousin/LimFlex: Tenley Bohlke; Alexa Montagne, Elk Point, S.D.; Maine-Anjou: Elizabeth Schable, Storm Lake, Iowa; Jorja Holm, Chandler, Minn.; MaineTainer: Jenna Belt; Martina Albrecht, Howard, S.D.; Red Angus: McKayla DeNio, Conrad, Iowa; Emily Collision, Rockwell City, Iowa; Shorthorn: Reagan Fox, Kanawaha, Iowa; Benjamin Moffitt, Indianola, Iowa; Shorthorn Plus: Joe Reetz, Dunlap, Iowa; Sammi Schrag, Marion, S.D.; Simmental: Whitney Walker; Kyle Doliesager; and Simmental Percentage: Austin Foss; Kali Stratman, Charter Oak, Iowa.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show