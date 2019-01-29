Sioux Empire Livestock Show Collegiate Judging Contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Seventy-one contestants competed in the senior college division and 93 contestants competed in the junior college division in the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.

Kansas State University Purple was first team overall in the senior college division with 4,622 points. South Dakota State University 1 was second overall with 4,617 points.

Third through fifth place teams in the senior college division were University of Wyoming Gold, Kansas State University White and Western Illinois Gold.

The high individual in the senior division was Adrian Austin, Kansas State University Purple. Shanan Davey from University of Wyoming Gold was second overall.

Third through fifth place individuals were Derek Henningsen, Iowa State University Gold; Lexi Kaiser, University of Nebraska; and Bady McComb, Kansas State University White.

In the junior college division, Hutchinson Community College Blue was first with 4,685 points. Northern Oklahoma 1 was second with 4,623 points.

Third through fifth place teams in the junior college division were Butler Community College #1, NEO A&M 1 and Blackhawk Community College White.

Grady Hammer, Hutchinson Community College Blue, was the high individual in the junior college contest. Tyler Bush, Hutchinson Community College Blue, was second overall.

Third through fifth place individuals in the junior college division were Jakob Juul, Butler Community College 1; Raylyn Thompson, Northern Oklahoma 1; and Matthew Chaney, Hutchinson Community College Blue.