SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Junior and senior college livestock judgers competed in the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls.

Senior Division

The Kansas State University Purple team won the senior college division. Team members included Skyler Ward, Luke Raudebaugh, Kellum Carnahan, Colt Blacklock and Robert Choma. High individual in the senior division was Melinda Stoltzfus from Iowa State University.

Junior College Freshmen Division

Northern Oklahoma College-1 won the freshmen division in the junior college contest. Team members included Madison Fischer, McKenna Sobasky, Ashlee Purvine, Kamryn Oaks and Brady Perry. Oaks was the high individual overall.

Junior College Sophomore Division

Fort Scott Community College-Black won the sophomore division in the junior college contest. Team members included Olivia Nitschke, Karli Buggs, Ryleigh Morris, Drew Peterson and Ariana Franklin. Peterson was the high individual overall.

