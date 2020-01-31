SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two hundred 4-H and FFA members from four states competed in the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Junior Judging Contest Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls.

Turner County 4-H was the high senior team with 1,542 points. Holland FFA was second with 1,537 points. Le Mars FFA was the third place team with 1,530 points.

The top 10 individuals in the senior division were: Caleb Bratland, Clark County 4-H; Logan Schlim, Miner County 4-H; Layne Lunstra, Turner County 4-H; Hunter Miller, Deuel County 4-H; Austin Foss, Worth County 4-H; Bryn Anderson, Jackson County Central FFA; Lane Hettinga, Holland FFA; Sam Richert, Springfield FFA; Raesa Zellinsky, Brookings FFA; and Kestlyn Willert, Brookings FFA.

Sioux County Pulse 4-H was the high junior team with 1,528 points. Minnehaha County 4-H was second with 1,447 points. Lincoln County 4-H was the third place team with 1,400 points.

The top 10 individuals in the junior division were: Kelsey Oolman, Sioux County Pulse 4-H; Carli Siebrandt, Sioux County Pulse 4-H; Blake Oostenink, Sioux County Pulse; Jacob Mitchell, Woodbury County 4-H; Camden Miller, Deuel County 4-H; Josie Johnson, Minnehaha County 4-H; Landon Berg, Hanson County 4-H; Karin Sweeter, Lincoln County 4-H; Anna Johnson, Brown County 4-H; and Corie Wicks, Minnehaha County 4-H.

Lincoln County 4-H was the high beginner team with 1,308 points. Minnehaha County 4-H was second with 1,179 points. Brookings County 4-H was the third place team with 1,110 points.

The top 10 individuals in the beginner division were: Bode Sweeter, Lincoln County 4-H; Olivia Pithan, Woodbury County 4-H; Jonathan Moe, Brookings County 4-H; Taygen VanDerVliet, Minnehaha County 4-H; Allie VanKekerix, Lincoln County 4-H; Creighten Werning, Hutchinson County 4-H; Tyler Reith, Murray County 4-H; Kinsly Altena, Lincoln County 4-H; Hadlie Johnson, Minnehaha County 4-H; and Kase Callies, Miner County 4-H.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show