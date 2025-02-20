SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Magen Tol, Canby, Minn., exhibited the champion market beef at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Beef Show Jan. 23 in Sioux Falls.



Parker Henley, Stillwater, Okla., judged a total of 19 head in five classes.

Cade Stratman, West Point, Neb., exhibited the reserve champion market beef.



Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Isabella Bennett, Hughesville, Mo.; Kyra Knoblock, Rock Rapids, Iowa; and Emma Jo Donnelly, White Post, Va. The top five market animals’ premiums sold at the Sale of Champions Jan. 24 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

–Sioux Empire Fair