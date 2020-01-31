Martina Albrecht, Howard, S.D., exhibited the champion market beef at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Beef Show Jan. 23 in Sioux Falls.



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Martina Albrecht, Howard, S.D., exhibited the champion market beef at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Beef Show Jan. 23 in Sioux Falls.

The reserve champion market beef was exhibited by Matilyn Lautner, Adel, Iowa.

Ashley Judge, Loveland, Colo., judged a total of 26 market beef in five classes.

Third through fifth places overall were as follows: Cohl Van Meter, Monon, Iowa; Greyson Belcher, Blakesburg, Iowa; and Kinsly Altena, George, Iowa. The top five market beef premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 24.

–Sioux Empire Livestock Show