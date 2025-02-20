Sioux Empire Livestock Show Supreme Row

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Purebred cattle breeders vied for the coveted $12,000 Supreme Row purse, sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, First Bank & Trust and The Cattle Business Weekly during the week of the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Jan. 22 in Sioux Falls.

The Angus, VZR Verified 2363, was named Supreme Row Bull. Consigned by VZR Angus, Sioux Center, Iowa, he was sired by Conley Verified 0853 and out of Cherry Knoll Rosebud 1822.

The Angus, Bullerman Blackbird 4071, was named Supreme Row Female. Consigned by Bullerman Angus, Rushmore, Minn., she was sired by Stag Good Times 201 ET and out of PVF Blackbird 6208.

Purebred Bull Results

The reserve champion Angus bull was C5 Primo 734, a consignment from Clever 5 Farms, Alton, Iowa.

The champion Simmental bull was JCLL Merrill M108, a consignment from JCLL Simmentals, Brownsdale, Minn. K&J Simmentals, Larchwood, Iowa, brought the reserve champion Simmental bull, MOSR Next Level 464M.

The champion Hereford bull was CSR Mandolarian 301S, a consignment from Circle S Ranch, Steartville, Minn. Neil Farms, Northfield, Minn., brought the reserve champion Hereford bull, NEIL 254G Ridge 444M.

The champion All Other Breeds bull was CASH Kodak 41M, a consignment from Voegele Show Cattle, Lennox, S.D. Clever 5 Farms brought the reserve champion All Other Breeds bull, C5 Guns & Roses 736.

Purebred Heifer Results

The reserve champion Angus heifer was SHLI PEG 2303, a consignment from Shane Lindsey Angus, Prairie City, Iowa.

The champion Simmental heifer was MOSR Lori 333L, a consignment from K&J Simmentals. BNC Livestock, Clarissa, Minn., brought the reserve champion Simmental heifer, BNC Miss Mo Better 4117M.

The champion Hereford heifer was Mikels Dose 62M, a consignment from Mikel Cattle, Pierre, S.D. KMK Herefords, Grey Eagle, Minn., brought the reserve champion Hereford heifer, KMK Ms Boulder 901 307L.

The $12,000 Supreme Row Cash Award presentations were made at the Sale of Champions Jan. 24 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

–Sioux Empire Livestock Show