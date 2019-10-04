Sioux Falls: Celebrate agriculture at National Farmer’s Day at the Barn

SIOUX FALLS— The community is invited to experience agriculture and learn about the role of farmers in our daily lives at an event celebrating National Farmer’s Day.

The National Farmer’s Day at the Barn will be held Friday, Oct. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at the Stockyards Ag Experience Barn at Falls Park. The event, which is organized by the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, will shine a spotlight on the work of farmers during their busiest season of the year.

National Farmer’s Day at the Barn is a family-friendly event that is free to attend. It will feature farm-to-fork and grape-to-glass tasting stations, harvest-themed activities for kids, a pumpkin patch, tours of the Barn and video footage from the vineyard. There will also be an ice cream scavenger hunt with free ice cream courtesy of Stensland Family Farms.

National Farmer’s Day is observed every year on Oct. 12. It’s a day for everyone to acknowledge the hard work that goes into feeding and supplying the world. The day generally encourages people to thank the farmers and ranchers in their lives and to pay tribute in some way to the individuals who plow, sow, raise, feed and harvest to provide the food and materials that our country needs to succeed.

National Farmers Day at the Barn is organized by the Agri-Business Division of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and is sponsored by Campbell’s, Stensland Family Farms and Stockyards Ag Experience.

– Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce