Sioux Falls Chamber honors Scott family and Julie Hammer

Jordan and Samantha Scott family. Courtesy photo

Jordan and Samantha Scott family. Courtesy photo



The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce has named the Jordan and Samantha Scott family as the 2023 Farm Family of the Year and Julie Hammer as the 2023 Agribusiness Citizen of the Year.

The Scotts grow corn and soybeans on their farm near Valley Springs, South Dakota. Jordan Scott grew up on the family farm and began working in partnership with his father, Kevin, seven years ago. He is in advocacy for the ag industry, and recently joined the board of the American Soybean Association. Jordan and Samantha have two sons, Lincoln and Dane

Jordan and Samantha Scott family. Courtesy photo

Jordan and Samantha Scott family. Courtesy photo

Julie Hammer is employed by the Sioux Empire Fair Association and is known in the industry as someone who is eager to volunteer for ag-related events and initiatives. Hammer has been volunteering with the Chamber’s Sioux Empire Livestock Show for more than 20 years. She and her husband, Greg, run a cow/calf operation near Baltic, South Dakota.

Julie Hammer. Courtesy photo

Julie Hammer. Courtesy photo



The Chamber’s Agribusiness Division sponsors the Farm Family of the Year and Agribusiness Citizen of the Year awards in recognition of the importance of agriculture to our region and state. A subcommittee nominates deserving families and individuals to be considered for the award and the voting members of the Agribusiness Division Advisory Council select the winners.

Both the Scotts and Hammer will be recognized at the Mayor’s Round-Up & Sale of Champions on Jan. 27. The event is part of the 70th annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show, which takes place Jan. 24-29. The Farm Family also shares their expertise by sitting on the Chamber’s Agribusiness Division Advisory Council for the year.

–Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce