Sitz Angus 21st Annual Spring Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Brady Williams
Date of Sale: March 8, 2023
Location: Sitz Angus Ranch- Dillon, MT
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins
Averages:
241 Yearling Bulls – $9,318
233 Commercial Yearling Heifers – $1,803
Comments
Lot 70 $35,000 to T-Bone Angus, Brunswick, NE; Sitz JLS Resilient 747K; 1/10/22; Sitz Resilient 10208 x Summitcrest Complete 1P55.
Lot 42 $30,000 to Riverbend Ranch, Idaho Falls, ID; Sitz JLS Logo 616K; 1/28/22; Sitz Logo 8148 x Connealy Dry Valley.
Lot 68 $25,000 to Harrell Ranch Angus, Baker City, OR; Sitz Resilient 680K; 1/24/22; Sitz Resilient 10208 x Sitz Superior 10971.
Lot 82 $25,000 to Smith Angus, Mason City, IA; Sitz Insurance 692K; 1/22/22; Hoffman Thedford x Sitz Stellar 726D.
Lot 2 $22,000 to Riverbend Ranch, Idaho Falls, ID; Sitz Empower 748K; 1/5/22; Sitz Intuition x Connealy Final Product.
Lot 72 $20,000 to Doug Booth Family Angus, Torrington, WY; Sitz Resilient 551K; 2/4/22; Sitz Resilient 10208 x SAV Resource 1441.
Lot 101 $19,000 to Mohnen Angus, White Lake, SD; Sitz Confirmed 396K; 2/20/22; Spring Cove Crossfire 26H x Raven Powerball 53.
It was a great day for the Sitz family at their annual bull sale. They had a nice group of yearling bulls and a great sale on the yearling heifers. Congratulations on a good sale.