Sitz Angus 59th Annual Fall Bull Sale

Date of Sale: Dec. 5, 2024

12/05/2024



Location: At the Ranch in Harrison, MT



Auctioneers: Roger Jacobs, Joe Goggins, Jace Thompson



Averages



411 Bulls – $11,757



287 Commercial Bred Heifers – $4,070



97 Commercial Bred Cows – $3,997





There were probably as many people as there were bulls at the sale showing how much these great bulls are sought after at the Sitz Angus Fall Bull Sale.



Sale Highlights-



Lot 59 at $87,000 to Griffin Land & Cattle, Billings, Montana; SITZ Prodigy 10323; 2/16/23; #20652224; SITZ Prodigy 12000 x SITZ Profile 1160.



Lot 1 at $50,000 to Select Sires, Plain City, Ohio; SITZ Architect 9453; 2/21/23; #20692507; S Architect 9501 x SITZ Vigilante 11830.



Lot 2 at $34,000 to John Buchholz, Durbin, North Dakota; SITZ Stellar 11383; 2/5/23; #20646747; SITZ Stellar 726D x LT Confidante 8002.



Lot 3 at $31,000 to Shufelberger Ranch, Cottonwood, California & Elwood Ranch Montague, California; SITZ Architect 9473; 2/21/23; #20692420; S Architect 9501 x SITZ Logo 12964.



Lot 11 at $31,000 to TNT Angus, Rocklake, North Dakota; SITZ Logo 12123; 1/30/23; #20646801; SITZ Logo 8148 x Musgrave 316 Exclusive.



Lot 116 at $30,000 to Alta Genetics, Alberta, Canada; SITZ Prodigy 11753; 2/1/23; #20646776; SITZ Prodigy 12000 x SITZ Logo 8148.



Lot 32 at $26,000 to Commercial Ranch; SITZ Stellar 5273; 3/19/23; #20684174; SITZ Stellar 8171 x BUBS Southern Charm AA31.



Lot 18 at $25,000 to Thompson Angus, Kintyre, North Dakota; SITZ Virtue 11073; 2/10/23; #20652264; SITZ Virtue 11710 x SITZ Stellar 726D.



Lot 91 at $25,000 to Kinsey’s Oakfront Farm, Flemington, West Virginia; SITZ Accomplishment 13003; 1/21/23; #20771954; SITZ Accomplishment 720F x Kouoals B&B Titan 3013.



Bob Sitz and Jim Sitz along with auctioneer Roger Jacobs 6b8467878092-sitz2



