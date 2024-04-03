Sitz Angus The Maternal Prefix 22nd Annual Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: March 13, 2024

Location: At the Ranch in Dillon, Mt

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Averages:

268 Yearling Bulls – $9,965

313 Commercial Open Heifers – $2,243



Another ripping great set of bulls offered by the Sitz family at their Maternal Prefix Spring Sale. With 100 years in the registered Angus business you expect some great bulls and they did nothing but exceed the standard.



Top Bulls:



Lot 1, Sitz Eternity 739L, 1/16/2023 son of LAR Man in Black, sold to ST Genetics of Navasota, TX for $220,000



Lot 49, Sitz Genuine 491L, 2/12/2023 son of Woodhill Reality, sold to Bear Mountain Angus Ranch of Palisades, NE for $46,000



Lot 140, Sitz Accomplishment 611L, 1/27/2023 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F, sold to Shufelberger Ranch of Redding, CA for $29,000



Lot 5, Sitz Intellect 687L, 1/21/2023 son of BAR Dynamic, sold to Palmer Angus of Montgomery, TX for $27,500



Lot 150, Sitz Man In Black 470L, 2/14/2023 son of LAR Man In Black, sold to Lazy S&K of Lehi, UT for $25,500



Lot 9, Sitz Incentive 680L, 1/21/2023 son of Sitz Incentive 704H, sold to Edgar Brothers Angus of Rockham, SD for $25,000

A full crowd of a loyal customer base. 60d118d2f1e0-IMG_0114